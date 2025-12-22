Advertisement

Pulse List: Top 5 Bills Passed by Ghana’s Parliament in 2025

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 13:07 - 22 December 2025
Ghanaian Parliament
In 2025, Ghana’s Parliament passed a range of legislation aimed at addressing economic pressures, strengthening institutions and responding to evolving social realities. The year saw intense debate, public scrutiny and, in some cases, sharp political divisions, reflecting the significance of the reforms under consideration.

Out of the twenty-seven (27) bills approved during the year, a handful stood out for their wide-ranging economic impact, strong public interest and long-term implications for governance and sectoral development.

Below are five (5) of the most notable bills passed by Parliament in 2025, highlighting their purpose, context and significance.

Top 5 Bills Passed by Ghana’s Parliament in 2025

The Electronic Transfer Levy (Repeal) Bill

E-Levy

The Electronic Transfer Levy (Repeal) Bill passed on 26 March 2025, abolished the Electronic Transfer Levy, a one point five per cent (1.5%) tax on electronic transactions introduced in 2022. Its repeal formed a central part of broader fiscal reforms aimed at easing the cost of living and encouraging digital financial inclusion. The move was also seen as the fulfilment of a major electoral promise, particularly to young people and small business owners who had criticised the levy as punitive. Although concerns were raised about potential revenue shortfalls, the repeal signalled a shift towards citizen-friendly taxation and greater reliance on economic growth rather than transactional taxes.

Ghana Gold Board Bill, 2025

GoldBod

This legislation passed on 28 March 2025, established the Ghana Gold Board to regulate gold mining, trading and exports. The bill seeks to curb illegal gold smuggling, improve traceability and ensure that Ghana derives greater value from its mineral resources. While the Minority staged a walkout over fears of excessive state control and monopoly powers, supporters argued that the bill strengthens economic sovereignty and promotes responsible resource management. The law is expected to play a key role in sanitising the gold sector and boosting state revenue.

Ghana Scholarship Authority Bill, 2025

Minister of Education, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu
The Ghana Scholarship Authority Bill passed on 18 November 2025 created a central authority to manage all government-sponsored scholarships, replacing the fragmented Scholarship Secretariat system. The reform aims to promote fairness, transparency and efficiency in the award of scholarships, while reducing political interference and corruption. Following extensive stakeholder consultations, the bill addressed long-standing complaints about unequal access and poor oversight in scholarship administration, marking a significant reform in educational financing.

Road Traffic (Amendment) Bill, 2025

Okada stations, uniforms, trackers - How NDC gov’t plans to legalise Okada in Ghana

Passed on 11 December 2025, the Road Traffic (Amendment) Bill legalised the commercial use of motorcycles, tricycles and quadricycles, commonly known as okada, under strict regulatory conditions. Passed under a certificate of urgency, the amendment seeks to create employment, improve transportation in underserved areas and support the integration of electric vehicles into the transport system. Although safety concerns dominated parliamentary debate, the bill was widely viewed as a boost for informal sector workers and urban mobility.

Bank of Ghana (Amendment) Bill, 2025

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana is Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama

Passed on 18 December 2025 this amendment strengthened governance at the Bank of Ghana by enhancing transparency, accountability and oversight. It introduced stricter institutional checks aimed at preventing mismanagement and aligning the central bank with international best practices. Coming in the wake of previous financial controversies, the bill is designed to restore public confidence in monetary policy and reinforce the credibility of Ghana’s financial system.

Conclusion

The five (5) bills highlighted above reflect Parliament’s legislative priorities in 2025, spanning fiscal reform, resource governance, education, transport and financial oversight. Together, they underscore a broader effort to reform institutions, respond to public concerns and position the economy for sustainable growth. While their long-term impact will depend on effective implementation and enforcement, these laws represent some of the most consequential policy decisions taken by Ghana’s Parliament during the year.

