Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 News Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (15 to 19 December)

Welcome to this week’s edition of Your Weekly Pulse, your trusted round up of the major stories shaping conversations across Ghana. Whether your week has been hectic or you are only now catching up, this summary brings you the key developments that dominated national attention.

Blame Ofori Atta, not Bawumia, for economic crisis, Adwoa Safo says

Sarah Adwoa Safo

Former Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has called on delegates of the opposition New Patriotic Party to place responsibility for Ghana’s recent economic challenges on former Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta rather than former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

She argued that Mr Ofori Atta presided over what she described as economic mismanagement under the previous administration and should have been removed from office much earlier. According to her, Dr Bawumia did not have the authority to overturn decisions taken by the Finance Minister and therefore should not be blamed for the economic downturn.

Supreme Court orders suspension of Kpandai rerun scheduled for 30 December

Kpandai rerun

The Supreme Court has ordered the Electoral Commission to suspend all preparations for the parliamentary rerun in the Kpandai Constituency until a judicial review challenging the High Court ruling that annulled the 2024 election results is determined.

The order was issued on Tuesday, 16 December 2025, after the court found that NPP parliamentary candidate Matthew Nyindam had established a prima facie case in his bid to overturn the judgment delivered by the Tamale High Court on 24 November 2025.

The Electoral Commission had earlier announced that the rerun would be held on Tuesday, 30 December 2025, following formal notification from Parliament that the seat was vacant.

READ DETAILS HERE: Supreme Court orders suspension of Kpandai rerun scheduled for 30 December

President Mahama dismisses petition seeking removal of Justice Yonny Kulendi

Yonny Kulendi

A petition seeking the removal of Supreme Court Justice Yonny Kulendi has been dismissed after it was found not to disclose a prima facie case.

The decision was announced by the Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, in a social media post on Tuesday, 16 December 2025. He explained that the President forwarded the petition to the Chief Justice in accordance with Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution.

Following a review, the Chief Justice advised that the petition did not meet the constitutional threshold. The President subsequently communicated this decision to the petitioner.

READ DETAILS HERE: President Mahama rejects petition seeking to remove Justice Yonny Kulendi

No third term for President Mahama, NDC reaffirms constitutional commitment

President Mahama poised to lead African Union as Chair in 2027

The General Secretary of the ruling National Democratic Congress, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, has dismissed claims that President John Dramani Mahama intends to seek a third term in office.

He stressed that the party remains firmly committed to the two term limit enshrined in the Constitution and has no intention of pursuing any agenda to extend presidential tenure, regardless of its parliamentary strength.

Speaking in an interview on Channel One on 16 December, Mr Kwetey emphasised the importance of protecting Ghana’s democratic credentials, describing the country as a model of democratic transition in sub Saharan Africa.

READ DETAILS HERE: No 3rd term for Pres. Mahama as NDC reaffirms Constitutional commitment

Extradition request for Ken Ofori Atta and Ernest Akore filed, Attorney General confirms

Concerned Citizens petition US Embassy to help extradite Ken Ofori-Atta to Ghana as online signatures surge

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, has confirmed that his office has filed an extradition request for former Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta and Ernest Darko Akore, a former Chef de Cabinet at the Ministry of Finance.

According to Dr Ayine, the request was forwarded to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 10 December 2025 for onward transmission to the United States Department of Justice.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, 18 December 2025, he explained that the process moved forward after the Office of the Special Prosecutor addressed concerns raised in the initial request.

Conclusion