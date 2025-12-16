Advertisement

Supreme Court orders suspension of Kpandai rerun scheduled for 30 December

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 12:56 - 16 December 2025
Supreme Court
The Supreme Court has directed the Electoral Commission (EC) to suspend all preparations for the parliamentary rerun in Kpandai constituency until a judicial review challenging the High Court ruling that annulled the 2024 election results is concluded.

The order, issued on Tuesday, 16 December 2025, followed the court’s finding that NPP parliamentary candidate Matthew Nyindam had presented a prima facie case in his effort to overturn the Tamale High Court judgment delivered on 24 November 2025.

The Electoral Commission had previously confirmed that the Kpandai rerun would take place on Tuesday, 30 December 2025, following formal notification from Parliament that the seat was vacant, in line with the High Court directive.

EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa
During the hearing, the applicant’s lawyer, Gary Nimako Marfo, told the court that the first interested party, NDC candidate Daniel Nsala Wakpal, had not been served with the judicial review application. He requested substituted service, which was approved by the five-member panel presided over by Justice Pwamang and including Justices Kulendi, Tanko, Samuel Asiedu, and Henry Kwofie.

The court ordered that service be effected by posting the court documents at the NDC candidate’s residence in Kpandai, displaying them on the notice boards of the High Court in Tamale and the District Court in Kpandai, and sending them via WhatsApp to a verified phone number. The documents must remain posted for seven days, after which service will be considered effective.

Kpandai rerun

The court also directed the Electoral Commission, represented by Justin Amenuvor, to suspend all arrangements for the rerun until the judicial review is fully determined.

The case has been adjourned to 13 January 2026.

