Shinna represents the next generation of authentic Ghanaian music

Grumah Naomi Manshinna, known in the music scene as Shinna, is emerging as one of the most promising new voices in Ghana’s contemporary music landscape. Her journey is a testament to discipline, talent, and the resilience that defines many Northern Ghanaian creatives who rise from humble beginnings to national attention. Born in Nalerigu in the East Mamprusi Municipal, her identity is deeply tied to her roots. Even her stage name, Shinna, reflects this heritage, derived from her local name and symbolizing her quiet nature and the belief that she is destined to shine.

Her early years were spent at Happy Child Basic School, after which she continued her education at Bolgatanga Girls Senior High School. It was at this stage that her passion for music began to expand significantly. Though her musical journey started much earlier as a chorister in the children’s ministry of her local church, senior high school offered her an opportunity to refine her abilities. Joining the music club helped her explore her vocal talent in a more structured environment, laying the foundation for her future career.

Shinna’s influences are notable and reflect her diverse musical palate. She recalls hearing songs by the celebrated Nigerian singer Simi. That moment, she says, awakened a deep love for music and inspired her to envision herself as an artist. Simi, along with global star Shénshea, became important role models whose artistry helped shape her sense of direction. Locally, she draws inspiration from Black Sherif and Fancy Gadam, two powerful forces who have demonstrated the impact Ghanaian artists can make when authentic storytelling meets strong musicality.

Her entry into professional recording was both unexpected and organic. After sharing a freestyle on Facebook, a friend who owned a studio reached out, captivated by her raw talent. That invitation led to writing sessions, recordings, and the release of her first track. For an artist without any major project yet, this early breakthrough was important validation and marked the beginning of her steady rise.

A distinctive element of her artistry is her ability to write her own songs. Her compositions reflect personal stories, cultural influences, and the aspirations of a young woman determined to elevate her craft. Although she has not yet released an album, Shinna is currently working on her first major project, which is expected to introduce a more refined sound and amplify her voice on a broader stage.

Beyond music, she has built a strong professional foundation as a trained nurse, having earned her certificate from the Nalerigu Nurses College. Her dual identity as a nurse and musician reflects her commitment to service and personal development, balancing both paths with discipline.

Looking ahead, Shinna envisions the next five years as a period in which she fully discovers herself musically and contributes to Ghana’s cultural export. Her ambition is to help carry Ghanaian music to audiences across the world, adding her unique sound and story to the continent’s growing creative influence.