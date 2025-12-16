Advertisement

Court fines Agradaa GH₵12,000, orders her to pay GH₵50,000 as compensation to Appiah Biblical

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 13:50 - 16 December 2025

The Accra High Court has delivered its verdict in the long-running legal dispute between imprisoned televangelist Agradaa, also known as Mama Pat, and her associate, Appiah Biblical.

On Tuesday, 16 December 2025, the presiding judge fined the founder of Heaven Way International Church GH₵12,000 and ordered her to pay GH₵50,000 in compensation to Appiah Biblical.

READ MORE: Fraud makes TikTok and PayPal monetisation in Ghana unrealistic - Sam George

Speaking after the hearing, Agradaa’s lawyer urged Ghanaians to learn from the televangelist’s predicament and avoid following a similar path.


“Let this serve as a lesson to the public to exercise caution and integrity in their dealings,” the lawyer said, in a statement captured on a TikTok video after the court session.

The case stems from allegations that Agradaa and two others breached the Cybersecurity Act by allegedly sharing explicit images of Appiah Biblical on Thunder TV (now Today TV) in 2021. The dispute reportedly began over a sum of GH₵10,000, which Agradaa claimed was owed to her.

READ MORE: Papa Shee reveals why Akosua Serwaa was absent from Daddy Lumba's burial

Following a police complaint filed by Appiah Biblical, Agradaa was arrested and charged with possession of indecent material. She was later granted bail of GH₵200,000 with two approved sureties on 18 July 2024. Reports indicated that she made derogatory comments concerning the images in question.

On 7 July 2025, the court ordered that Agradaa be brought from Nsawam Prison to appear for a final ruling in the matter. Subsequently, she sought a plea bargain arrangement with Attorney General Dominic Akuritinga Ayine.

The ruling marks the culmination of a highly publicised case that has drawn national attention, highlighting issues of online misconduct and accountability in the digital age.

