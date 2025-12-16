Advertisement

Ashanti Regional fire service intensifies public education to prevent fire outbreaks this December

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 15:38 - 16 December 2025
The Ashanti Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service ACFO II Peter Tetteh, has begun an intensified public sensitisation campaign aimed at reducing fire outbreaks in markets, homes and lorry terminals across the region, particularly during the Christmas and New Year festivities.

The exercise comes against the backdrop of limited fire service coverage in the region, as only 29 out of the 43 districts currently have fire stations.

As part of the campaign, fire officers have been engaging traders and the general public in major markets to educate them on basic fire safety and prevention measures. 

The programme commenced on Friday at the Kejetia market and continued at the Bantama market on Saturday. Officials say the exercise will be extended to other markets across the region in the coming weeks.

The Regional Fire Commander explained that although public education on fire safety has been ongoing, the current campaign has been intensified due to the heightened risk of fire outbreaks during the festive season.

Peter Tetteh also disclosed that the region currently has 24 operational fire tenders, with one out of service. Due to the limited number of fire stations and appliances, some fire stations are responsible for covering up to three or four districts.

According to the Fire Service, this situation means response teams are not always in close proximity to communities, making prevention a shared responsibility between the Service and the public.

Officials therefore urged individuals, especially traders and homeowners, to take personal responsibility for fire prevention by adhering to safety guidelines and practising caution in the use of electrical appliances, cooking equipment and open flames.

He stressed that many people have invested significant resources into their businesses and properties, and such investments should not be lost to preventable fire incidents.

The Fire Service called on the public to pay close attention to the safety advice being provided and to fully implement the preventive measures outlined, noting that effective fire prevention remains the most reliable way to protect lives and property in the region.

