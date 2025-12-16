Advertisement

Police arrest two suspects after viral child abuse video at Agona Jamasi

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 16:03 - 16 December 2025
The Ghana Police Service has arrested two suspects in connection with a viral video showing the physical abuse of a 11-year old girl at Agona Jamasi in the Ashanti Region.

The arrests were carried out by the Inspector-General of Police’s Special Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team following swift investigations triggered by the circulation of the footage online.

The operation led officers to Agona Jamasi, where Grace Mensah was first arrested. Further intelligence and follow-up actions resulted in the arrest of Godfred Osei Akoto, the man captured in the video assaulting the child.

In a press statement released on December,16, 2025, stated that the incident occurred on 6 December 2025, after the victim reportedly left home and failed to return. During interrogation, Osei Akoto claimed he had authorisation from the child’s grandmother to assault her.

The victim, an 11-year-old girl, has since been rescued and placed in protective care. Both suspects have been handed over to the Mampong Regional Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) to assist with ongoing investigations

The Ghana Police Service has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting children and taking decisive action against all forms of abuse, urging the public to report similar incidents promptly to enable swift intervention.

