EOCO denies prior contact with Abu Trica ahead of arrest in $8m romance scam case

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has dismissed claims circulating in sections of the media that it had prior contact with notorious cybercrime suspect Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica, before his arrest.

In a statement issued as a follow-up to its earlier release dated 12 December 2025, EOCO clarified that at no point did the Office reach out to Abu Trica ahead of the operation that led to his arrest. The clarification comes amid growing speculation suggesting that law enforcement may have alerted the suspect weeks before he was taken into custody.

According to EOCO, the arrest of Abu Trica, also known as Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng, was the result of a coordinated operation involving multiple law enforcement agencies. He is alleged to be a key figure in an international romance fraud syndicate estimated to have defrauded victims of more than eight million dollars.

The Office stressed that reports claiming it had prior engagement with the suspect are false and misleading, urging the public to disregard such assertions.

EOCO reaffirmed its commitment to tackling economic and organised crime in all its forms, noting that the successful apprehension of Abu Trica reflects the agency’s resolve to pursue high-profile cybercriminals whose activities tarnish Ghana’s reputation.

The Office further encouraged members of the public to continue supporting its work by reporting suspected cases of financial and cyber-related crimes, emphasising that public cooperation remains vital in the fight against organised criminal networks.

