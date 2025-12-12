Advertisement

Ghanaian 'Big Boy', Abu Trica, indicted in $8m U.S. romance scam targeting elderly victims

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 09:16 - 12 December 2025
Abu Trica
Advertisement

Well-known Swedru-based businessman and social media personality Abu Trica has reportedly been taken into custody by authorities in the United States.

Advertisement

An unsealed indictment from the US Department of Justice states that Abu Trica, legally named Frederick Kumi and also known as Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng, was arrested in Ghana on Thursday, 11 December 2025.

READ MORE; Dentaa says Ghana missed its Grammy chance with Shatta Wale and Beyoncé collaboration

According to the indictment, he has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to launder money, and an associated forfeiture count. If convicted, he could face a prison term of up to 20 years.

Advertisement

The Justice Department alleged that the entrepreneur, famous for flaunting his wealth and for his sizeable collection of luxury vehicles, was involved in an international network responsible for targeting elderly Americans through sophisticated romance fraud schemes. The group is believed to have operated since 2023, reportedly defrauding victims of more than $8 million.

READ MORE; Manhyia Palace distances itself from disputes over Daddy Lumba’s funeral

In its statement, the Department of Justice explained: “According to the indictment, perpetrators of this romance scam used Artificial Intelligence software to assume false identities and form close personal relationships with victims. They gained victims’ trust to obtain money and valuables, often targeting individuals through social media and online dating platforms under false pretences.”

The statement continued: “Victims were often elderly and engaged in romantic but physically distant relationships with perpetrators.” Once trust had been secured, the fraudsters allegedly requested funds for supposed emergencies, ranging from medical expenses to travel or investment opportunities. Abu Trica is accused of helping disperse the proceeds of these fraudulent activities from the United States to Ghana and other destinations.

READ MORE: Regina Daniels says she will never remarry after ‘traumatic’ experience with Ned Nwoko

Advertisement

The investigation, according to reports, was led by the FBI’s Cleveland Division with support from various Ghanaian institutions, including the Office of the Attorney General, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Ghana Police Service, the Cyber Security Authority, the Narcotics Control Commission and the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Daddy Lumba
Entertainment
12.12.2025
Court allows Daddy Lumba’s funeral to proceed after applicants miss GH¢2m deadline
Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng
News
12.12.2025
Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 News Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (8 to 12 December)
Attention NSPs: Today Is your last chance to complete NSA validation
News
12.12.2025
Attention NSPs: Today Is your last chance to complete NSA validation
‘There's no need to rush his funeral like he's a chicken,' Daddy Lumba’s sister
Entertainment
12.12.2025
‘There's no need to rush his funeral like he's a chicken,' Daddy Lumba’s sister
Abusuapanin ‘Tupac’ vowed to disgrace Daddy Lumba – Papa Shee alleges
Entertainment
12.12.2025
Abusuapanin ‘Tupac’ vowed to disgrace Daddy Lumba – Papa Shee alleges
Daddy Lumba
Entertainment
12.12.2025
Pay ₵2m by 2 p.m. or bury him tomorrow – Court issues new directives on Daddy Lumba’s funeral