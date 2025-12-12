Ghanaian 'Big Boy', Abu Trica, indicted in $8m U.S. romance scam targeting elderly victims

Well-known Swedru-based businessman and social media personality Abu Trica has reportedly been taken into custody by authorities in the United States.

An unsealed indictment from the US Department of Justice states that Abu Trica, legally named Frederick Kumi and also known as Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng, was arrested in Ghana on Thursday, 11 December 2025.

According to the indictment, he has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to launder money, and an associated forfeiture count. If convicted, he could face a prison term of up to 20 years.

A U.S. federal grand jury has indicted Ghanaian national Frederick Kumi, also known as Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng (Abu Trica), for allegedly running an $8 million romance scam that targeted elderly Americans. U.S. officials say he used AI-generated identities to build fake online… pic.twitter.com/YegiKWJvff — THE STATE NEWS (@THESTATENEWSS) December 11, 2025

The Justice Department alleged that the entrepreneur, famous for flaunting his wealth and for his sizeable collection of luxury vehicles, was involved in an international network responsible for targeting elderly Americans through sophisticated romance fraud schemes. The group is believed to have operated since 2023, reportedly defrauding victims of more than $8 million.

In its statement, the Department of Justice explained: “According to the indictment, perpetrators of this romance scam used Artificial Intelligence software to assume false identities and form close personal relationships with victims. They gained victims’ trust to obtain money and valuables, often targeting individuals through social media and online dating platforms under false pretences.”

The statement continued: “Victims were often elderly and engaged in romantic but physically distant relationships with perpetrators.” Once trust had been secured, the fraudsters allegedly requested funds for supposed emergencies, ranging from medical expenses to travel or investment opportunities. Abu Trica is accused of helping disperse the proceeds of these fraudulent activities from the United States to Ghana and other destinations.

