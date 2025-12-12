Advertisement

'Music is my life, it helped me discover my purpose' - Efya

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 09:55 - 12 December 2025
Efya Nocturnal
Efya Nocturnal
Ghanaian singer Efya has opened up about her deep-rooted connection to music, describing it as both her life’s mission and the driving force behind her creative journey.

Speaking to TV3 on 10 December 2025, she revealed that she discovered her purpose at a very young age and has remained committed to shaping herself into the artist she envisioned. According to her, music has never been merely a profession but the essence of who she is, something that has influenced her personality and guided every stage of her artistic evolution.

Efya explained that, even as a child, she felt an instinctive pull towards melodies, lyrics and performance, believing that her voice was a gift intended to uplift and touch those who listened.In a conversation with presenters Anita Akuffo and Godwin Namboh, she reflected on how her experiences in the industry have helped her create music that resonates not only with Ghanaians but with listeners across the world.

Efya
Efya
She noted that music has offered her direction, fulfilment and a sense of duty to use her talent meaningfully. “Music is life to me. It’s the moment I truly recognise my original purpose,” she remarked.Efya added: “Knowing from an early age that this is what I was placed on earth to do allowed me to build a strong foundation so I could grow into the kind of artiste I aspire to be.”

The vocalist spoke about the personal transformations she has undergone throughout her career. “I’ve managed to redefine myself, shift between different phases and evolve over the years, but it takes a great deal of hard work,” she said.She continued: “I want to remain an important part of what music represents to me, and I’m grateful I discovered my purpose when I did. I’ve built a powerful influence, not only for myself but for other female artistes. I enjoy challenging myself, so I’m eager to see what comes next. It’s truly exciting.”

The Instagram video is below:

