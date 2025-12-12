Advertisement

Oliver Barker-Vormawor offers to defend Abu Trica if they won't extradite Ken Ofori Atta

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 11:46 - 12 December 2025
Prominent lawyer and anti-corruption activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor has declared he is ready to defend Ghanaian social media influencer Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica, against extradition to the United States.

In a social media post on Friday December 11, 2025, Barker-Vormawor questioned why Ghanaian authorities swiftly cooperated in the arrest of Abu Trica but have taken no visible steps to extradite former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, whom he accuses of far greater financial crimes.

“This one paa dier I am ready to defend Abu Trica to fight the extradition. If they won’t bring Ken Ofori-Atta, then good lawyers must intervene for Abu. Draw-Draw!” he wrote.

READ ALSO: ‘We’ll come after you’ – Sam George warns cybercriminals after Abu Trica arrest

Barker-Vormawor, a leading figure in the #FixTheCountry movement, argued that if the state can move quickly to hand over a citizen accused overseas, it should show the same zeal in pursuing high-profile local figures accused of causing financial loss to the state.

The Justice Department alleged that the entrepreneur, famous for flaunting his wealth and for his sizeable collection of luxury vehicles, was involved in an international network responsible for targeting elderly Americans through sophisticated romance fraud schemes. The group is believed to have operated since 2023, reportedly defrauding victims of more than $8 million.

In its statement, the Department of Justice explained: “According to the indictment, perpetrators of this romance scam used Artificial Intelligence software to assume false identities and form close personal relationships with victims. They gained victims’ trust to obtain money and valuables, often targeting individuals through social media and online dating platforms under false pretences.”

READ ALSO: Ghanaian 'Big Boy', Abu Trica, indicted in $8m U.S. romance scam targeting elderly victims

Abu Trica is accused of facilitating the transfer of the proceeds of these schemes from the United States to Ghana and other destinations.

