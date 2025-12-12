Oliver Barker-Vormawor offers to defend Abu Trica if they won't extradite Ken Ofori Atta

Prominent lawyer and anti-corruption activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor has declared he is ready to defend Ghanaian social media influencer Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica, against extradition to the United States.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a social media post on Friday December 11, 2025, Barker-Vormawor questioned why Ghanaian authorities swiftly cooperated in the arrest of Abu Trica but have taken no visible steps to extradite former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, whom he accuses of far greater financial crimes.

“This one paa dier I am ready to defend Abu Trica to fight the extradition. If they won’t bring Ken Ofori-Atta, then good lawyers must intervene for Abu. Draw-Draw!” he wrote.

Our law enforcement agencies are too eager to arrest and extradite Ghanaians to America.



The Americans never show us the same courtesy. This has to stop! Our crimes matter too. — Osagyefo Oliver Barker-Vormawor (@barkervogues) December 12, 2025

Advertisement

Advertisement

Barker-Vormawor, a leading figure in the #FixTheCountry movement, argued that if the state can move quickly to hand over a citizen accused overseas, it should show the same zeal in pursuing high-profile local figures accused of causing financial loss to the state.

This one paa dier I am ready to defend Abu Trica to fight the extradition.



If they won’t bring Ken Ofori Atta; then Good lawyers must intervene for Abu. Draw - Draw! — Osagyefo Oliver Barker-Vormawor (@barkervogues) December 11, 2025

The Justice Department alleged that the entrepreneur, famous for flaunting his wealth and for his sizeable collection of luxury vehicles, was involved in an international network responsible for targeting elderly Americans through sophisticated romance fraud schemes. The group is believed to have operated since 2023, reportedly defrauding victims of more than $8 million.

In its statement, the Department of Justice explained: “According to the indictment, perpetrators of this romance scam used Artificial Intelligence software to assume false identities and form close personal relationships with victims. They gained victims’ trust to obtain money and valuables, often targeting individuals through social media and online dating platforms under false pretences.”

Advertisement

Advertisement