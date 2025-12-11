Manhyia Palace distances itself from disputes over Daddy Lumba’s funeral

The Manhyia Palace has firmly distanced itself from the disputes surrounding the death and funeral arrangements of the late Highlife icon, Daddy Lumba.

In a statement published by Opemsuo Radio on 11 December 2025, the Palace urged the public to disregard attempts to involve it in the growing tensions within the musician’s family, particularly disagreements involving Abusuapanyin Kofi Owusu, Ernestina Fosua and the wives of the late singer.

The Palace stressed that it should not be linked to any decisions or preparations regarding Daddy Lumba’s final rites. The notice read: “Manhyia urges the general public to disregard any reports attempting to associate the Palace with matters concerning the preparations for the burial and funeral rites of Mr Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba.”

Daddy Lumba

The announcement has prompted widespread speculation online, with many wondering whether the funeral will go ahead on Saturday, 13 December 2025, or be moved to March 2026.

Manhyia’s intervention comes amid a series of disputes within the family that have generated intense public debate. Relatives of the late musician have clashed over the funeral date, autopsy details, widowhood rites and other arrangements.

In addition to seeking legal intervention, members of the Fosu family have also taken the matter to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, following Ernestina Fosua’s invocation of Ntam Kɛse, the traditional oath.

