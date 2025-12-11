Advertisement

Manhyia Palace distances itself from disputes over Daddy Lumba’s funeral

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 11:29 - 11 December 2025
Daddy Lumba
Advertisement

The Manhyia Palace has firmly distanced itself from the disputes surrounding the death and funeral arrangements of the late Highlife icon, Daddy Lumba.

Advertisement

In a statement published by Opemsuo Radio on 11 December 2025, the Palace urged the public to disregard attempts to involve it in the growing tensions within the musician’s family, particularly disagreements involving Abusuapanyin Kofi Owusu, Ernestina Fosua and the wives of the late singer.

READ MORE: Shatta Wale explains why he can't relocate abroad (VIDEO)

The Palace stressed that it should not be linked to any decisions or preparations regarding Daddy Lumba’s final rites. The notice read: “Manhyia urges the general public to disregard any reports attempting to associate the Palace with matters concerning the preparations for the burial and funeral rites of Mr Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba.”

Daddy Lumba
Advertisement

The announcement has prompted widespread speculation online, with many wondering whether the funeral will go ahead on Saturday, 13 December 2025, or be moved to March 2026.

READ MORE: Regina Daniels says she will never remarry after ‘traumatic’ experience with Ned Nwoko

Manhyia’s intervention comes amid a series of disputes within the family that have generated intense public debate. Relatives of the late musician have clashed over the funeral date, autopsy details, widowhood rites and other arrangements.

In addition to seeking legal intervention, members of the Fosu family have also taken the matter to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, following Ernestina Fosua’s invocation of Ntam Kɛse, the traditional oath.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Daddy Lumba
Entertainment
12.12.2025
Court allows Daddy Lumba’s funeral to proceed after applicants miss GH¢2m deadline
Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng
News
12.12.2025
Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 News Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (8 to 12 December)
Attention NSPs: Today Is your last chance to complete NSA validation
News
12.12.2025
Attention NSPs: Today Is your last chance to complete NSA validation
‘There's no need to rush his funeral like he's a chicken,' Daddy Lumba’s sister
Entertainment
12.12.2025
‘There's no need to rush his funeral like he's a chicken,' Daddy Lumba’s sister
Abusuapanin ‘Tupac’ vowed to disgrace Daddy Lumba – Papa Shee alleges
Entertainment
12.12.2025
Abusuapanin ‘Tupac’ vowed to disgrace Daddy Lumba – Papa Shee alleges
Daddy Lumba
Entertainment
12.12.2025
Pay ₵2m by 2 p.m. or bury him tomorrow – Court issues new directives on Daddy Lumba’s funeral