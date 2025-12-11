Pres. Mahama directs Ayariga and Dafeamekpor to withdraw OSP repeal bill

President John Dramani Mahama has instructed Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga and Majority Chief Whip Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor to withdraw their Private Member’s Bill aimed at dismantling the legal framework that created the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

A statement issued on 11 December by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Minister for Government Communications, explained that the directive follows the President’s public reaffirmation of support for the OSP during a meeting with the National Peace Council the day before. According to the statement, the President considers the OSP an indispensable institution in Ghana’s wider effort to combat corruption.

President Mahama also urged the OSP to step up its work to rebuild public trust, noting that citizens expect more decisive action on corruption cases.

President John Mahama

The Bill in question, drafted by Mr Ayariga and Mr Dafeamekpor and dated 8 December 2025, sought to repeal the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959). If passed, the proposal would have returned all prosecutorial authority in corruption cases to the Attorney-General, as outlined in Article 88 of the Constitution.

Supporters of the repeal argued that operating both the OSP and the Attorney-General’s Department had resulted in duplication, administrative strain and high operational costs. They also maintained that the OSP’s output had not matched the scale of its resources, and that maintaining two separate prosecutorial systems weakened long-term institutional efficiency.

Mahama Ayariga

However, during his engagement with the National Peace Council on Wednesday, 10 December, President Mahama dismissed suggestions to abolish the OSP as premature. He stressed that the OSP remains the only anti-corruption body with complete prosecutorial independence, a feature he believes is vital for restoring confidence in the justice system.

