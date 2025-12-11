7 Guinness World Records Set by West Africans in 2025

As 2025 draws to a close, the Guinness World Records book has once again spotlighted extraordinary talents from West Africa. From artistic masterpieces to endurance marathons, these achievers have pushed human limits while celebrating cultural pride and innovation. Inspired by the continent's booming record-setting trend, sparked by viral challenges and national fervour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Six standout individuals from Ghana and Nigeria have etched their names into history this year. Here's a look at their inspiring feats.

1. Sharon Dede Padi (Ghana) – Largest Leaf-Print Painting

Ghanaian visual artist and architect Sharon Dede Padi, known as Padiki, made headlines in July 2025 by creating the world's largest leaf-print painting, measuring an astonishing 54.33 square metres (584.8 square feet).

Advertisement

Advertisement

READ ALSO: 5 Women Fashion Trends In 2025

Completed in Accra, the massive canvas uses intricate leaf prints to form an image of the Ghanaian flag, blending natural elements with national symbolism. "This isn't just art; it's a tribute to our roots and resilience," Padi said during the unveiling.

As the first Ghanaian to claim this title, her work highlights sustainable art practices and has inspired eco-conscious creators across Africa.

2. Roselyn Akosua Mantey (Ghana) – Longest Makeup Application Marathon

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beauty enthusiast Roselyn Akosua Mantey turned endurance into glamour with her record-breaking 103 hours, 25 minutes, and 33 seconds of continuous makeup application.

The marathon unfolded from 3 April to 7 April 2024, but it was officially certified and presented to the Ghana Tourism Authority in April 2025, cementing its place in the records. Mantey, who transformed over 200 faces during the event, aimed to showcase the artistry and stamina of African beauty professionals.

Her achievement has boosted Ghana's creative economy, drawing global interest in beauty marathons

3. Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah (Ghana) – Youngest Male Artist (Professional)

Advertisement

Advertisement

One-year-old Ace-Liam

At just 1 year and 152 days old, Ghanaian prodigy Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah shattered the Guinness World Record for the youngest male artist in May 2024, with official recognition in 2025 propelling him into the Guinness World Records 2026 book as the youngest achiever in its 70-year history.

Born on 16 July 2022 to artist mother Chantelle Kuukua Eghan, Ace-Liam started painting at six months. His debut at the Soundout Premium Exhibition sold 9 of 10 works in three days, and he's exhibited at EMY Africa Xpo 2024. His art graces the office of Ghana's First Lady and collections worldwide.

In June 2025, he was honoured at the Global Child Prodigy Awards in UK's Parliament. Featured in BBC, CNN, and more, Ace-Liam's Outreach Initiative inspires kids through art. "He's proof that creativity has no age," his mother says.

READ ALSO: 10 Ways to Spice Up Your Relationship This Christmas Without Overspending

4. Hilda Baci (Nigeria) – Largest Serving of Nigerian-Style Jollof Rice

Nigerian celebrity chef Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci, added a second Guinness title to her name in September 2025 by cooking the world's largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice, weighing a staggering 8,780 kg (19,356 lb 9 oz).

The epic cookout at the World Jollof Festival in Lagos involved 200 bags of rice, 1,200 kg of tomato paste, and a team of helpers, drawing thousands of spectators and even sparking "jollof wars" banter with Ghana.

Building on her 2023 cooking marathon record, Baci celebrated the confirmation on social media: "We’ve done it again—this is unity in every grain." Her feat not only promotes Nigerian cuisine but also supports charity, with servings distributed to communities.

5. Symply Tacha (Nigeria) – Most Makeovers in 24 Hours

Nigerian reality TV star and influencer Anita Natacha Akide, better known as Symply Tacha, smashed two records in November 2025 by completing 144 makeovers in just 24 hours.

READ ALSO: 10 Local Ghanaian Foods You Should Try Before the Year Ends

The event, held in Lagos, focused on empowering women through beauty, with Tacha personally handling each session to promote self-confidence and creativity. A former Big Brother Naija housemate, she dedicated the feat to "every African woman deserving global shine.

This dual triumph previously unheld—aligns with her advocacy for mental health and body positivity, earning her a spot in the 2025 Guinness edition and millions of social media cheers.

6. Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo-Okeke (Nigeria) – Largest Art Canvas

Rising Nigerian artist Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo-Okeke captured imaginations in early 2025 with the largest art canvas ever created, a colossal piece spanning hundreds of square metres that explores themes of unity and heritage.

Unveiled in Abuja, the canvas features vibrant depictions of Nigerian folklore, painted collaboratively with local communities. "Art should unite, not divide— this canvas is our shared story," Okeke shared.

READ ALSO: Meet 5 Young Stars Putting Ghana on the Global Map

Verified by Guinness in mid-2025, the record underscores Nigeria's growing influence in global contemporary art, inspiring young creators to think bigger (literally) about their cultural narratives.

7. Joshua Olusanya (Nigeria) – Longest Trumpet Playing Marathon

Trumpeter Joshua Olusanya, aka Trumpet Influencer, blew away the competition in May 2025 with a staggering 25 hours, 30 minutes, and 36 seconds of continuous trumpet playing. Performed at Terra Kulture in Lagos from 9 to 10 May, the marathon blended jazz, afrobeats, and classical tunes to advocate for music education.

After a disqualified 2024 attempt due to a mid-performance sip of water, Olusanya's disciplined comeback paid off. His record has spotlighted instrumental talents in Nigeria, encouraging scholarships for young musicians.

Conclusion

These 2025 record-breakers exemplify West Africa's unyielding spirit of innovation and cultural celebration. From Ghana's artistic and beauty feats to Nigeria's culinary, creative, and musical prowess, they've not only claimed global titles but also ignited a wave of ambition back home.