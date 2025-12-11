‘Why the rush?’ – Dr Bawumia cries foul over Kpandai rerun

Former Vice President and 2024 Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has expressed strong concern over what he describes as constitutional violations in Parliament’s decision to declare the Kpandai constituency seat vacant.

Dr Bawumia said the development was “disappointing,” questioning why the declaration was made despite ongoing legal processes challenging the Tamale High Court ruling that annulled the election of former MP Matthew Nyindam.

Speaking in an interview with Joy News following the Electoral Commission’s announcement of a rerun on 30 December, he stressed the need for due process to be respected.

He stated:

To say the least, I am very disappointed with what is going on in our country. It looks like our democratic institutions and the very tenets of our democracy are being undermined. The issue of Kpandai with Matthew Nyindam is not new in our politics. We have had similar matters involving Dan Abodakpi and Gyakye Quayson in Assin North.

He continued:

Essentially, Parliament has always allowed legal processes to run their full course before state institutions are compelled to act in ways that could undermine democratic principles.

Former Vice President and 2024 NPP flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Dr Bawumia called for the planned rerun to be suspended until all legal matters are resolved, particularly as Mr Nyindam has filed an appeal at the High Court and a judicial review application at the Supreme Court. He asked:

Martin Nyindam should be given his day in court. He has filed appeal processes at the High Court and a judicial review at the Supreme Court, and none of these cases has been adjudicated. So why the rush? Why the indecent haste?

He added:

I believe he is being railroaded. This undermines our democratic institutions, and we must pause these processes and allow him to have his day in court, just as has been done in past cases.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin

Dr Bawumia further questioned Parliament’s consistency, noting that similar disputes in previous administrations were not handled with such urgency.

The House has never rushed in this manner in other cases. What is different about Martin Nyindam’s case? It should not be so. We must uphold the tenets of democracy. Democracy is precious, and we have all subscribed to it.