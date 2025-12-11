Top 10 Countries That Witnessed Major Civil Unrest in 2025

Civil unrest swept across the globe in 2025, with significant episodes occurring in at least ten countries. These ranged from mass protests and violent crackdowns to attempted coups, the most recent being a foiled coup in Benin just days ago.

On 7 December 2025, a group of soldiers led by Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri seized Benin’s state television, announcing the dissolution of all institutions and the formation of a Military Committee for Refoundation.

Loyalist forces, aided by rapid Nigerian air support, quickly regained control, arresting fourteen of the plotters, although Tigri and several accomplices remained at large as of 9 December.

The following list ranks these countries by the date when unrest began or reached its decisive peak.

1. Mali – May

Mass protests erupted in Bamako on 3 May, marking the first large-scale public challenge to Colonel Assimi Goïta’s military junta since the 2020 coup. Demonstrators demanded the restoration of civilian rule, the reinstatement of dissolved political parties, and an end to indefinite military governance. The unrest was triggered by a proposed national conference that would have allowed Goïta to remain in power until 2030. Security forces responded with live ammunition, resulting in dozens of injuries and at least thirty reported extrajudicial killings. Several opposition leaders were abducted, and Human Rights Watch condemned the banning of international broadcaster TV5 Monde for “biased coverage.” Sporadic protests continued through May and June, highlighting widespread frustration with prolonged military rule in the Sahel.

2. Mongolia – May

Youth-led demonstrations began in Ulaanbaatar’s Sukhbaatar Square on 14 May after viral videos exposed lavish overseas spending by the son of Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene. Protesters accused the ruling Mongolian People’s Party elite of corruption and demanded the prime minister’s resignation. Rallies grew daily for eight consecutive days despite freezing temperatures. On 3 June, parliament passed a no-confidence motion, forcing Oyun-Erdene to step down. This marked the first time in modern Mongolian history that street protests directly led to the removal of a sitting prime minister.

3. Togo – June

Demonstrators engage police during a protest calling for President Faure Gnassingbe's resignation in Lome, Togo on June 26. (AP)

A new wave of Gen Z protests erupted in Lomé on 26 June following the arrest of popular rapper Aamron and the adoption of a controversial constitutional amendment. The amendment transformed the presidency into a largely ceremonial role while granting significant powers to a newly created prime ministerial position, effectively extending President Faure Gnassingbé’s family dominance, which has lasted 58 years. Security forces killed at least seven protesters and injured dozens using tear gas and batons. Over one hundred activists were detained, and public gatherings were banned for the remainder of the year.

4. Nepal – September

Several social media sites -- including Facebook, YouTube and X -- have been inaccessible in Nepal since Friday after the government blocked 26 unregistered platforms © PRABIN RANABHAT / AFP

Nepal’s youth-driven revolution began on 8 September when the government imposed a blanket ban on major social media platforms. Young people took to the streets of Kathmandu, using VPNs and online platforms like Discord to coordinate protests. Clashes escalated when police opened fire, killing nineteen demonstrators on the first day, including a minor. By the end of the week, at least seventy-two citizens had died, and over 1,300 were injured. Protesters set fire to government buildings, eventually forcing Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli to resign. The uprising became one of the deadliest youth-led movements of the decade.

5. Madagascar – September/October

Madagascar president flees country ‘to protect my life’, as Gen Z and soldiers protest

Protests over chronic electricity and water shortages began on 25 September in Antananarivo, led by the leaderless Gen Z Madagascar collective. Demonstrations spread nationwide. On 12 October, the elite CAPSAT military unit, formerly loyal to President Andry Rajoelina, defected and seized key installations in the capital. Rajoelina fled following an alleged assassination attempt. At least twenty-four people died during the violence. Colonel Michael Randrianirina was sworn in as interim president on 17 October, promising elections within two years. Analysts described the episode as Africa’s second “coupvolution” of the 2020s.

6. Cameroon – October

Nationwide protests broke out on 26 October after 92-year-old President Paul Biya was declared the winner of the 12 October presidential election with 53.66 percent of the vote. Opposition candidate Issa Tchiroma denounced widespread fraud. Security forces killed at least forty-eight civilians in Douala, Yaoundé, and Garoua, according to UN reports. More than 200 protesters were arrested, and 145 later faced treason charges. The unrest underscored growing dissatisfaction with Biya’s 43-year rule, particularly among the two-thirds of Cameroonians under thirty.

7. Tanzania – October

Riot police disperse demonstrators during violent protests in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on Wednesday, after the two leading opposition candidates were disqualified from the presidential election. Onsase Ochando/Reuters

Tanzania experienced its most severe political crisis in decades following general elections on 29 October. Opposition leader Tundu Lissu was barred from running on treason charges, and allegations of ballot rigging emerged immediately. Protests in Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Mbeya, and Zanzibar were met with lethal force, leaving hundreds dead. The government imposed an internet blackout and detained more than 2,000 individuals. Despite President Samia Suluhu Hassan being declared the winner with over 84 percent of the vote, the legitimacy of the election remained widely contested.

8. Tunisia – August–November

Demonstrations in Tunisia began in August with trade union marches and continued into November over environmental and political grievances. The largest rally occurred on 22 November in central Tunis, where tens of thousands protested President Kais Saied’s consolidation of power, demanding the release of political prisoners. Security forces deployed tear gas and conducted numerous arrests, while Amnesty International highlighted the use of vague terrorism charges to silence dissent.

9. Guinea-Bissau – November

Guinea-Bissau Coup: Military arrest president, suspends elections amid gunfire in Bissau | AFP via Getty Images

On 26 November, Guinea-Bissau experienced its ninth military coup since independence, just hours before official presidential election results were due. Soldiers led by Brigadier General Dinis Incanha stormed the presidential palace, arrested incumbent Umaro Sissoco Embalo, and announced the dissolution of all institutions, citing concerns over electoral manipulation. ECOWAS and the African Union condemned the takeover, suspending the country’s membership. A transitional authority under General Horta Inta-A Na Man was established, with borders closed and a nationwide curfew imposed.

10. Benin – December

On 7 December, soldiers led by Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri announced a coup on state television, declaring the dissolution of all institutions and the creation of a Military Committee for Refoundation. Loyalist forces, supported by Nigerian airstrikes, quickly regained control, arresting fourteen plotters. President Patrice Talon described the incident as a serious threat to democracy in a country that had not experienced a successful coup since 1972. ECOWAS subsequently deployed a stabilisation force to the country.

Conclusion