Minority caucus demands immediate reversal of water and electricity tariff hikes

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has called on the government to immediately suspend and reverse the recent increases in water and electricity tariffs, vowing to use all available parliamentary mechanisms to challenge the decision.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, 8 December 2025, the Ranking Member of Parliament’s Energy Committee, George Kwame Aboagye, described the tariff hikes as an undue burden on households and businesses already under economic strain. He assured that the Minority would stand firmly in support of the public.

Mr Aboagye stressed that the Minority’s position is firm and non-negotiable, framing the adjustments as a form of exploitation rather than responsible governance.

The adjustments, reportedly around nine per cent (9%) for electricity and over fifteen per cent (15%) for water, have been criticised for negating the nominal increase in the 2026 minimum wage.

He said:

Our position remains firm and non-negotiable. These tariff hikes must be reversed immediately, and measures must be taken to protect consumers and support businesses.

Addressing the broader implications for the public, he added:

Ghanaians deserve relief, not repeated shocks. They deserve leadership, not exploitation, and we as a Minority Caucus will continue to hold this government accountable and defend the rights of the people.

Mr Aboagye also highlighted that the Minority would not limit itself to public statements but would actively employ its legislative powers to ensure fairness and accountability in the management of utilities.

We call on the government to immediately halt these increases. The Minority stands firmly with Ghanaian workers, households, small businesses and industries struggling to cope.

He outlined the strategy for parliamentary action:

We will continue to use every legitimate parliamentary tool to demand fairness, transparency and accountability in the management of the nation's utilities.

