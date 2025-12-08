Advertisement

Minority caucus demands immediate reversal of water and electricity tariff hikes

Pulse Staff 16:54 - 08 December 2025
Minority blasts Justice Brew Plange for ‘Irresponsible’ Kpandai election judgment
Advertisement

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has called on the government to immediately suspend and reverse the recent increases in water and electricity tariffs, vowing to use all available parliamentary mechanisms to challenge the decision.

Advertisement

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, 8 December 2025, the Ranking Member of Parliament’s Energy Committee, George Kwame Aboagye, described the tariff hikes as an undue burden on households and businesses already under economic strain. He assured that the Minority would stand firmly in support of the public.

Mr Aboagye stressed that the Minority’s position is firm and non-negotiable, framing the adjustments as a form of exploitation rather than responsible governance.

ALSO READ: Pressure mounts on US to extradite Ofori-Atta to Ghana as petition surpasses 3,000 signatures

Advertisement

The adjustments, reportedly around nine per cent (9%) for electricity and over fifteen per cent (15%) for water, have been criticised for negating the nominal increase in the 2026 minimum wage.

He said:

Our position remains firm and non-negotiable. These tariff hikes must be reversed immediately, and measures must be taken to protect consumers and support businesses.

Addressing the broader implications for the public, he added:

Ghanaians deserve relief, not repeated shocks. They deserve leadership, not exploitation, and we as a Minority Caucus will continue to hold this government accountable and defend the rights of the people.
Advertisement

ALSO READ: Former NAFCO boss fights EOCO over property freeze, alleges rights violations

ECG

Mr Aboagye also highlighted that the Minority would not limit itself to public statements but would actively employ its legislative powers to ensure fairness and accountability in the management of utilities.

We call on the government to immediately halt these increases. The Minority stands firmly with Ghanaian workers, households, small businesses and industries struggling to cope.

He outlined the strategy for parliamentary action:

Advertisement

We will continue to use every legitimate parliamentary tool to demand fairness, transparency and accountability in the management of the nation's utilities.

ALSO READ: 5 times GES has interdicted teachers, headmasters in 2025

Water tariffs in Ghana increase by over 8%
Water tariffs in Ghana increase by over 8%

Potential measures include motions, urgent questions, or requesting a special debate on the rationale and impact of the tariff adjustments, which are overseen by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC).

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Great Ampong
Entertainment
09.12.2025
Great Ampong dismisses claims Daddy Lumba was bedridden for 17 years
Minority demands immediate withdrawal of letter declaring Kpandai seat vacant
News
09.12.2025
Minority demands immediate withdrawal of letter declaring Kpandai seat vacant
Ghanaian Swimmer opens up on heartbreaking Olympic dream, now works as a labourer
Sports
09.12.2025
Ghanaian Swimmer opens up on heartbreaking Olympic dream, now works as a labourer
McDan Chair Dr Daniel McKorley Shares Key Life Lessons on Resilience and Discipline
News
09.12.2025
McDan Chair Dr Daniel McKorley Shares Key Life Lessons on Resilience and Discipline
ECOWAS declares regional state of emergency amid surge of coups in West Africa
News
09.12.2025
ECOWAS declares regional state of emergency amid surge of coups in West Africa
US woman deletes video, blocks CID after alleged kidnapping claim - Ghana Police Service
Entertainment
09.12.2025
US woman deletes video, blocks CID after alleged kidnapping claim - Ghana Police Service