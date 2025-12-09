Advertisement

Kpandai heads back to the polls as Parliament notifies EC of Court re-run order

Pulse Staff 09:01 - 09 December 2025
Mathew Nyindam (Immediate-past MP)
The Parliamentary Service has officially informed the Electoral Commission (EC) of a vacancy in the Kpandai Constituency, setting in motion the constitutional process for a re-run of the 2024 Parliamentary Election in the area. This follows a ruling by the High Court in Tamale, which ordered that the election be conducted again after determining that the previous results could not stand.

The formal notification, dated 4 December 2025, was addressed to the EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa, and signed by the Clerk to Parliament, Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror. His action was taken in line with Article 112(5) of the 1992 Constitution, which mandates the Clerk to notify the Electoral Commission whenever a parliamentary seat becomes vacant.

According to the letter, the vacancy arose as a result of the High Court’s order delivered on 24 November 2025 in Suit Number NR/TL/HC/E13/22/25, where the Clerk to Parliament was named as the fourth respondent. The court's directive requires the EC to organise a fresh election to determine who legitimately represents the people of Kpandai.

Under constitutional requirements, once a vacancy is declared, a by-election or re-run must be held within 90 days unless the vacancy occurs less than three months before the dissolution of Parliament. With the notification issued on 4 December 2025, the EC is expected to complete the re-run by early March 2026.

Kpandai, located in the Northern Region, now stands at the centre of renewed political attention. The re-run is regarded as significant, not only for restoring representation to the constituency but also for its potential to influence the distribution of seats in Parliament. Political parties are therefore expected to commit substantial resources to the contest.

EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission is anticipated to release a detailed timetable soon, outlining nomination processes and confirming the date for the re-run. The forthcoming poll will offer constituents a fresh opportunity to choose their representative and resolve the legal and political uncertainties arising from the disputed 2024 result.

