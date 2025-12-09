Sam Okudzeto backs calls to abolish OSP, questions its effectiveness

Former President of the Ghana Bar Association, Sam Okudzeto, has joined the growing calls for the scrapping of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), arguing that the institution has failed to fulfil its mandate and has outlived its usefulness.

Speaking on Joy News, Mr Okudzeto questioned the very rationale behind the establishment of the office. Delivering a verdict on the OSP’s performance, he stated:

It hasn’t achieved its purpose because corruption persists. I see it every day. Everywhere you turn, in every institution, it is evident. People are not even afraid anymore. You go there, and they demand money from you to do what you have already paid for.

OSP, Kissi Agyebeng

On whether abolishing the OSP was the solution, he was unequivocal:

I’m saying that that institution is not achieving its purpose. Look at it this way: you have an Attorney General’s Department with both civil and prosecutorial sections. The prosecutorial section, headed by the Director of Public Prosecutions, is meant to handle criminal offences, including corruption. Corruption is no different from any other crime. So why create another institution to perform the same function?

Mr Okudzeto argued that the OSP was misguided from its inception.

In other countries, a special prosecutor addresses a specific problem that has arisen. You don’t build an entire institution around it, as we have done in Ghana. If you search, you will see that we are unique in this approach.

Lawyer Sam Okudzeto

He drew on international examples to support his view:

The Prime Minister of England, for instance, was once a Director of Public Prosecutions. Justice D. F. Annan, who became Speaker of Parliament, also held that position.

Stop corruption

Advocating for the abolition of the OSP, he recommended strengthening existing structures instead:

I suspect that someone thought corruption was too rampant in the country, so creating an institution around an individual seemed like a good idea. But it’s just an individual you’ve appointed. Then you try to build an institution around that person. What is the background of that individual? That’s the question I ask.

