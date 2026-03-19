Duncan-Williams recalls how he helped save a jet from crashing during a storm

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has shared a chilling account of how a jet he was on board nearly crashed mid-air during a fierce storm, and how a single declaration, “Jesus is Lord”, he claims, turned the situation around.

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According to the founder and leader of Action Chapel International Ministry, he was travelling with others in Congo when the life-threatening incident occurred.

A video circulating on social media shows the renowned man of God speaking to congregants at his just-ended 2026 International Youth Empowerment Summit (iYES).

“We were travelling at one point in Congo during bad weather, and we found ourselves in a very terrible storm. The jet would not remain stable, and everyone began to pray. But it continued to move up and down. All I said was, ‘Jesus is Lord,’ and then suddenly Psalm 119:89 came into my spirit,” Duncan-Williams recounted, eliciting excitement from the audience.

He continued: “I said to everyone, ‘Stop praying and let us sing this song: “Forever, O Lord, thy word is settled in heaven.”’ As soon as we started singing, the storm ceased.”

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