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Duncan-Williams recalls how he helped save a jet from crashing during a storm
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has shared a chilling account of how a jet he was on board nearly crashed mid-air during a fierce storm, and how a single declaration, “Jesus is Lord”, he claims, turned the situation around.
According to the founder and leader of Action Chapel International Ministry, he was travelling with others in Congo when the life-threatening incident occurred.
A video circulating on social media shows the renowned man of God speaking to congregants at his just-ended 2026 International Youth Empowerment Summit (iYES).
“We were travelling at one point in Congo during bad weather, and we found ourselves in a very terrible storm. The jet would not remain stable, and everyone began to pray. But it continued to move up and down. All I said was, ‘Jesus is Lord,’ and then suddenly Psalm 119:89 came into my spirit,” Duncan-Williams recounted, eliciting excitement from the audience.
He continued: “I said to everyone, ‘Stop praying and let us sing this song: “Forever, O Lord, thy word is settled in heaven.”’ As soon as we started singing, the storm ceased.”
@tribeplusdaily The day Archbishop Duncan-Williams Commanded the storm to stop #archbishopnick #archbishopnicholasduncunwilliams #gospeltiktok #fyp #tribeplusdaily ♬ original sound - 1minutewithmajor1
Beyond recounting the near-crash experience, Archbishop Duncan-Williams also prophesied the emergence of a devastating pandemic that could be stronger than COVID-19. He, however, indicated that the potential outbreak would not be a punishment from God, but one induced by human greed. He expressed confidence that the Christian community could intervene to avert or mitigate its effects.
@gospeltelevision1 There’s another pandemic coming - Archbishop Duncan Williams #viral #prophecy #pandemic #prayer ♬ original sound - gospel_tv1
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