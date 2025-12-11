Regina Daniels says she will never remarry after ‘traumatic’ experience with Ned Nwoko

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has stated that she has no intention of remarrying, admitting that her troubled marriage to her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, has left her “traumatised” by the very idea of marriage.

Daniels made the remark after posting a new video on her Facebook page, which she captioned: “God is my guyy shaaa, and I’m his special last born.” Her post quickly drew curious questions from followers keen to know what her future might look like.

When a user, Ayariga Prosper, asked whether she would ever consider marrying someone else, the actress responded candidly: “Nopeee! Traumatised with that institution.”

For the sake of her children, Regina Daniels would save her husband over her father [Instagram/Regina Daniels]

In another exchange, a follower named Ijeoma Okebaram asked if she missed her children and her estranged husband. Daniels replied: “I no get strength to add effort pepper person. My waking up every day na tatashe but yes I freakinggggg missssss my kids.”

The couple’s private issues became public in October after a video surfaced showing Daniels in tears, claiming she had been subjected to domestic abuse. Senator Nwoko denied the allegation almost immediately, asserting instead that his wife was struggling with substance and alcohol misuse. Daniels later admitted to using hard drugs but accused Nwoko of deliberately enabling her addiction as a means of exerting control.

The actress shares two sons with the politician.

Her latest comments have fuelled reactions across social media, with users offering a blend of criticism, humour and sympathy. One commenter, Amara Kasie Obiefuna, wrote: “God is your guy and type shiit in one sentence. This girl you don’t have respect ooo Regina Daniels.” She added: “Rapo with your God your own way nne… my own understands me type shiiit.”

Another user, Eyey, remarked: “Still looking beautiful and I’m still crushing on you oo even though you don drop two. As you don pack grandpa aside, maybe you go reason me.”

Yung Ken joked: “We haven’t seen you in Lamborghini lately, be like nah keke dey onboard.”

