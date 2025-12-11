Advertisement

World Cup: FIFA security chief warns fans as fireworks and Pyro face strict stadium ban

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 10:41 - 11 December 2025
World Cup: FIFA security chief warns fans as fireworks and Pyro face strict stadium ban
Advertisement

Chief Safety and Security Officer for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, G.B. Jones, has called on football fans worldwide to familiarize themselves with stadium safety protocols well ahead of next year’s tournament.

Advertisement

Addressing participants at an event organized by the Africa Center of the Atlantic Council, Jones outlined key restrictions supporters should expect at venues across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

He noted that several popular fan items, including specific musical instruments, fireworks, smoke devices, and other pyrotechnics, will be strictly banned to ensure a safe matchday environment.

MUST READ: Abu Francis makes key recovery progress ahead of World Cup with Ghana

Jones acknowledged the immense passion global supporters bring to the World Cup but stressed the need to balance excitement with safety.

Advertisement

He said,

With respect to what to bring to the World Cup, we want you to bring your passion, but leave your pyro. We don’t want fireworks, smoke, or pyrotechnics in the stadium. But we want to embrace the passion

READ ALSO: Mike Tyson drops bombshell: Massive Floyd Mayweather fight set for Africa in March

He urged fans, particularly those travelling from abroad, to review FIFA’s official platforms for the full list of prohibited items before setting off for match venues.

He said,

Advertisement

Please understand our prohibited items include those listed on our website or ticket information. Know what you can and cannot bring to the stadium

Jones added that while FIFA encourages colorful and energetic atmospheres, all banners, flags, and other supporter materials must comply with safety standards.

READ MORE: Ghanaian Swimmer opens up on heartbreaking Olympic dream, now works as a labourer

He emphasized,

We want to ensure that you can bring all your items into the stadiums. Fans should bring what will help them celebrate, but within the limits set for safety
Advertisement

The 2026 FIFA World Cup—jointly hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico—will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
  The Accessible Ghana Dream: How Ghana Can Build a Nation Where No Youth with Disability Is Left Behind
News
11.12.2025
  The Accessible Ghana Dream: How Ghana Can Build a Nation Where No Youth with Disability Is Left Behind
World Cup: FIFA security chief warns fans as fireworks and Pyro face strict stadium ban
Sports
11.12.2025
World Cup: FIFA security chief warns fans as fireworks and Pyro face strict stadium ban
EC to hold Kpandai parliamentary rerun for only 3 candidates on 30th December
News
11.12.2025
EC to hold Kpandai parliamentary rerun for only 3 candidates on 30th December
Regina Daniels says she will never remarry after ‘traumatic’ experience with Ned Nwoko
Entertainment
11.12.2025
Regina Daniels says she will never remarry after ‘traumatic’ experience with Ned Nwoko
Shatta Wale explains why he can't relocate abroad (VIDEO)
Entertainment
11.12.2025
Shatta Wale explains why he can't relocate abroad (VIDEO)
Top 10 Countries That Witnessed Major Civil Unrest in 2025
News
11.12.2025
Top 10 Countries That Witnessed Major Civil Unrest in 2025