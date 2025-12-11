World Cup: FIFA security chief warns fans as fireworks and Pyro face strict stadium ban

Chief Safety and Security Officer for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, G.B. Jones, has called on football fans worldwide to familiarize themselves with stadium safety protocols well ahead of next year’s tournament.

Addressing participants at an event organized by the Africa Center of the Atlantic Council, Jones outlined key restrictions supporters should expect at venues across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

He noted that several popular fan items, including specific musical instruments, fireworks, smoke devices, and other pyrotechnics, will be strictly banned to ensure a safe matchday environment.

Jones acknowledged the immense passion global supporters bring to the World Cup but stressed the need to balance excitement with safety.

He said,

With respect to what to bring to the World Cup, we want you to bring your passion, but leave your pyro. We don’t want fireworks, smoke, or pyrotechnics in the stadium. But we want to embrace the passion

He urged fans, particularly those travelling from abroad, to review FIFA’s official platforms for the full list of prohibited items before setting off for match venues.

He said,

Please understand our prohibited items include those listed on our website or ticket information. Know what you can and cannot bring to the stadium

Jones added that while FIFA encourages colorful and energetic atmospheres, all banners, flags, and other supporter materials must comply with safety standards.

He emphasized,

We want to ensure that you can bring all your items into the stadiums. Fans should bring what will help them celebrate, but within the limits set for safety

