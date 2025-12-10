Mike Tyson drops bombshell: Massive Floyd Mayweather fight set for Africa in March

Mike Tyson has revealed that his highly anticipated exhibition bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr is expected to take place in Africa in March 2026.

The fight was first announced in September, with promoters confirming that the two American boxing legends had agreed to face each other in spring 2026. However, at the time, no venue, date, or official details were released.

Speaking at a live event titled An Experience With Mike Tyson last week, the former heavyweight world champion gave the first major hint about the timing and location.

Tyson, 59, told the audience,

Floyd Mayweather—can you believe that?

It’s going to be in March, and it’s going to be in Africa. This is going to be incredible. It’s going to break all the records. It’s going to be one of the biggest events of this year’s sport.

Tyson has not fought since his 2020 exhibition bout with fellow legend Roy Jones Jr, a return that marked his first in-ring appearance since retiring from professional boxing in 2005.

Mayweather, meanwhile, retired professionally in 2017 with an undefeated 50-0 record after defeating UFC star Conor McGregor.

Since hanging up his gloves, the 48-year-old has participated in several exhibition matches. His last competitive outing was in November 2024, when he lost on points to YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in an eight-round professional contest.

Despite the excitement, the Tyson–Mayweather clash still lacks official confirmation on key elements such as rules, weight classes, and the exact venue. There have also been rumours that a potential Mayweather–Manny Pacquiao rematch could interfere with plans for the exhibition.