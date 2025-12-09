Champions League: Inter Milan vs Liverpool – Preview, Key Stats, Line-Ups & Prediction

Liverpool face a daunting trip to the San Siro on Tuesday night as they take on in-form Inter Milan in a crucial Champions League league-phase encounter. The Reds sit 13th in the standings with nine points from five matches, while Inter experienced their first setback of the campaign on matchday five.

Liverpool’s European campaign has been inconsistent, with impressive highs and worrying lows. Their emphatic win over Real Madrid showed their potential, but a heavy 4-1 defeat to PSV Eindhoven exposed major vulnerabilities. A mixed run of results, including draws against Sunderland and Leeds United, has intensified pressure on Arne Slot’s side.

Inter Milan, however, enter the fixture in strong form despite their recent 2-1 loss to Atletico Madrid. Prior to that narrow defeat, Cristian Chivu’s men had been flawless in Europe, beating Kairat, Union SG, Slavia Prague, and Ajax. Their consistency has kept them level on points with Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and PSG, sitting just three behind leaders Arsenal.

Domestically, Inter are also flying. The Nerazzurri have won three straight matches across Serie A and the Coppa Italia, scoring 11 goals and conceding just one. Their 4-0 victory over Como highlights their dominant momentum heading into this clash.

The San Siro has become a fortress for Inter, with 10 wins in their last 11 Champions League league-phase home matches. Although Liverpool famously beat Inter 2-0 at this venue in 2021-22, the current form guide suggests a much tougher task for the Premier League side.

Head-to-Head Record

Total meetings: 6

Inter Milan wins: 2

Liverpool wins: 4

Draws: 0

Probable Line-Ups

Inter Milan (3-5-2): Sommer; Bisseck, Acerbi, Bastoni; Henrique, Barella, Çalhanoğlu, Sučić, Dimarco; Martínez, Bonny

Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Bradley, Gomez, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Jones; Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Ekitiké; Isak

Prediction

Inter Milan’s strong home record and recent form give them the edge, while Liverpool’s inconsistencies and defensive lapses remain a concern. The Reds have the quality to compete, but the Nerazzurri look better balanced and more stable.