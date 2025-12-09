Advertisement

Champions League: Inter Milan vs Liverpool – Preview, Key Stats, Line-Ups & Prediction

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 11:05 - 09 December 2025
Inter vs Liverpool | Photo: EFE
Advertisement

Liverpool face a daunting trip to the San Siro on Tuesday night as they take on in-form Inter Milan in a crucial Champions League league-phase encounter. The Reds sit 13th in the standings with nine points from five matches, while Inter experienced their first setback of the campaign on matchday five.

Advertisement

Liverpool’s European campaign has been inconsistent, with impressive highs and worrying lows. Their emphatic win over Real Madrid showed their potential, but a heavy 4-1 defeat to PSV Eindhoven exposed major vulnerabilities. A mixed run of results, including draws against Sunderland and Leeds United, has intensified pressure on Arne Slot’s side.

Inter Milan, however, enter the fixture in strong form despite their recent 2-1 loss to Atletico Madrid. Prior to that narrow defeat, Cristian Chivu’s men had been flawless in Europe, beating Kairat, Union SG, Slavia Prague, and Ajax. Their consistency has kept them level on points with Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and PSG, sitting just three behind leaders Arsenal.

MUST READ: FIFA World Cup: England are favourites in Group L – Black Stars coach Otto Addo

Domestically, Inter are also flying. The Nerazzurri have won three straight matches across Serie A and the Coppa Italia, scoring 11 goals and conceding just one. Their 4-0 victory over Como highlights their dominant momentum heading into this clash.

Advertisement

The San Siro has become a fortress for Inter, with 10 wins in their last 11 Champions League league-phase home matches. Although Liverpool famously beat Inter 2-0 at this venue in 2021-22, the current form guide suggests a much tougher task for the Premier League side.

Head-to-Head Record

  • Total meetings: 6

  • Inter Milan wins: 2

Advertisement

  • Liverpool wins: 4

  • Draws: 0

READ ALSO: Michael Owen slams Mohamed Salah over explosive post-match comments

Probable Line-Ups

Inter Milan (3-5-2): Sommer; Bisseck, Acerbi, Bastoni; Henrique, Barella, Çalhanoğlu, Sučić, Dimarco; Martínez, Bonny

Advertisement

Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Bradley, Gomez, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Jones; Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Ekitiké; Isak

READ MORE: GPL WK13 Round-Up: Hearts of Oak and Kotoko stumble as the title race intensifies, full results

Prediction

Inter Milan’s strong home record and recent form give them the edge, while Liverpool’s inconsistencies and defensive lapses remain a concern. The Reds have the quality to compete, but the Nerazzurri look better balanced and more stable.

Prediction: Inter Milan 2-1 Liverpool

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Great Ampong
Entertainment
09.12.2025
Great Ampong dismisses claims Daddy Lumba was bedridden for 17 years
Minority demands immediate withdrawal of letter declaring Kpandai seat vacant
News
09.12.2025
Minority demands immediate withdrawal of letter declaring Kpandai seat vacant
Ghanaian Swimmer opens up on heartbreaking Olympic dream, now works as a labourer
Sports
09.12.2025
Ghanaian Swimmer opens up on heartbreaking Olympic dream, now works as a labourer
McDan Chair Dr Daniel McKorley Shares Key Life Lessons on Resilience and Discipline
News
09.12.2025
McDan Chair Dr Daniel McKorley Shares Key Life Lessons on Resilience and Discipline
ECOWAS declares regional state of emergency amid surge of coups in West Africa
News
09.12.2025
ECOWAS declares regional state of emergency amid surge of coups in West Africa
US woman deletes video, blocks CID after alleged kidnapping claim - Ghana Police Service
Entertainment
09.12.2025
US woman deletes video, blocks CID after alleged kidnapping claim - Ghana Police Service