McDan shares 3 solid lessons from 2025 that could make your 2026 a success

Ghanaian entrepreneur and business leader, Dr Daniel McKorley, has shared three key lessons on resilience, self-discipline and long-term thinking, reflecting on the challenges and experiences of the year.

In a message shared on his facebook page, Dr McKorley encouraged individuals not to abandon meaningful pursuits simply because of temporary stress or pressure.

He urged people to focus on the long-term value of their goals rather than immediate discomfort, stressing that quitting in difficult moments often leads to missed opportunities.

"Never quit something with great long-term potential just because you can't deal with the stress of the moment," he wrote.

He also highlighted the importance of emotional control, describing the ability to stick to plans despite changing moods as one of the most underrated skills people can develop.

Dr McKorley further emphasised that consistency, discipline and a positive attitude are more powerful than talent, talk or luck.

He noted that while natural ability and opportunities can open doors, sustained effort and the right mindset ultimately determine long-term success.

"Your greatestweapon is consistency, discipline, and having a good attitude. It outlasts, talk,and luck," he said.