Advertisement

McDan shares 3 solid lessons from 2025 that could make your 2026 a success

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 14:11 - 09 December 2025
Advertisement

Ghanaian entrepreneur and business leader, Dr Daniel McKorley, has shared three key lessons on resilience, self-discipline and long-term thinking, reflecting on the challenges and experiences of the year.

Advertisement

In a message shared on his facebook page, Dr McKorley encouraged individuals not to abandon meaningful pursuits simply because of temporary stress or pressure.

He urged people to focus on the long-term value of their goals rather than immediate discomfort, stressing that quitting in difficult moments often leads to missed opportunities.
"Never quit something with great long-term potential just because you can't deal with the stress of the moment," he wrote.

He also highlighted the importance of emotional control, describing the ability to stick to plans despite changing moods as one of the most underrated skills people can develop.

Advertisement

Dr McKorley further emphasised that consistency, discipline and a positive attitude are more powerful than talent, talk or luck.

He noted that while natural ability and opportunities can open doors, sustained effort and the right mindset ultimately determine long-term success.
"Your greatestweapon is consistency, discipline, and having a good attitude. It outlasts, talk,and luck," he said.

Dr. Daniel McKorley is an accomplished, influential Business leader with global perspective, avid promoter of youth entrepreneurship for wealth creation and stellar philanthropist whose benevolence works bring hope to millions of deprived homes across Ghana and Africa. His diverse portfolio of Investments cut across Shipping,Logistics, Aviation, Oil and Gas, Security, Construction, Real estates and still counting!

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Champions League: Real Madrid vs Manchester City – Preview, H2H, Line-Ups & Prediction
Sports
10.12.2025
Champions League: Real Madrid vs Manchester City – Preview, H2H, Line-Ups & Prediction
LemFi secures 14  state money transmitter licenses, strengthening its US presence and commitment to trust
Business
10.12.2025
LemFi secures 14  state money transmitter licenses, strengthening its US presence and commitment to trust
Ghana deports 3 Israelis in retaliation for ill-treatment of Ghanaian nationals
News
10.12.2025
Ghana deports 3 Israelis in retaliation for ill-treatment of Ghanaian nationals
Abu Francis makes key recovery progress ahead of World Cup with Ghana
Sports
10.12.2025
Abu Francis makes key recovery progress ahead of World Cup with Ghana
Mahama finally abolishes COVID-19 levy as he assents to the repeal
News
10.12.2025
Mahama finally abolishes COVID-19 levy as he assents to the repeal
Black Stars to face high-profile European opponent in 2026 World Cup preparations — GFA confirms
Sports
10.12.2025
Black Stars to face high-profile European opponent in 2026 World Cup preparations — GFA confirms