Advertisement

Ghanaian Swimmer opens up on heartbreaking Olympic dream, now works as a labourer

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 14:27 - 09 December 2025
Advertisement

TikTok user and former competitive swimmer Kobby Phamous has stirred strong reactions online after posting a heartfelt video montage that contrasts his past athletic glory with his current reality.

Advertisement

The first part of the video highlights Kobby at his peak, gliding through the water with remarkable speed, competing in high-level swimming events, and displaying the rigorous training routines that earned him several medals.

His performances revealed a natural talent many believed could carry him onto the world stage, potentially making him a household name in swimming.

MUST READ: Champions League: Inter Milan vs Liverpool – Preview, Key Stats, Line-Ups & Prediction

But the second half of the clip tells a very different story.

Advertisement

Kobby revealed that despite his early promise, he never achieved his dream of becoming a professional or Olympic swimmer.

Today, he works as a labourer in the construction sector, hauling cement, mixing mortar and handling various demanding tasks on construction sites.

The stark contrast between his aspirations and his present situation left many viewers emotional.

READ ALSO: CAF unveils “Asad” as official mascot for 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

He captioned the video,

Advertisement

My original goal was to be an Olympic champion; however, I have found my way. The dream was to be an Olympian, and I am now a professional construction labourer
@phamous_guy_guy

Your dream 😢and passion can easily turn in no time so what how you dream 😪😪😪😪🙏🙏🙏

♬ original sound - Thy Favour Music ✝️

READ MORE: FIFA World Cup: England are favourites in Group L – Black Stars coach Otto Addo

The message captured the pain of watching a lifelong dream slip away due to circumstances beyond his control, yet it also reflected acceptance and resilience.

Following the viral post, social media users flooded his comment section with messages of encouragement, reminding him that life’s detours do not define one’s worth and that every setback can lead to a new beginning.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Great Ampong
Entertainment
09.12.2025
Great Ampong dismisses claims Daddy Lumba was bedridden for 17 years
Minority demands immediate withdrawal of letter declaring Kpandai seat vacant
News
09.12.2025
Minority demands immediate withdrawal of letter declaring Kpandai seat vacant
Ghanaian Swimmer opens up on heartbreaking Olympic dream, now works as a labourer
Sports
09.12.2025
Ghanaian Swimmer opens up on heartbreaking Olympic dream, now works as a labourer
McDan Chair Dr Daniel McKorley Shares Key Life Lessons on Resilience and Discipline
News
09.12.2025
McDan Chair Dr Daniel McKorley Shares Key Life Lessons on Resilience and Discipline
ECOWAS declares regional state of emergency amid surge of coups in West Africa
News
09.12.2025
ECOWAS declares regional state of emergency amid surge of coups in West Africa
US woman deletes video, blocks CID after alleged kidnapping claim - Ghana Police Service
Entertainment
09.12.2025
US woman deletes video, blocks CID after alleged kidnapping claim - Ghana Police Service