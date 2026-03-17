Ghana and Kyrgyzstan agree on visa-free travel for diplomatic passport holders

Ghana has signed a visa waiver agreement with Kyrgyzstan for diplomatic and service passport holders during a historic visit by Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, aimed at strengthening bilateral relations.

Ghana has signed a visa waiver agreement with the Kyrgyz Republic for holders of diplomatic and service passports as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and deepen cooperation between the two countries.

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The agreement was signed during an official visit by Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who described the trip as historic.

According to the Foreign Affairs Minister, the visa waiver agreement is the first step toward easing travel between the two countries.

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In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) he said:

To demonstrate our resolve and trust as friendly nations, we signed a visa waiver agreement for holders of diplomatic and service passports in the interim with plans to expand to ordinary passport holders in the near future.

He expressed gratitude to President Sadyr Japarov and Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev for the invitation and hospitality.

Today we made history as I became the first African Foreign Minister to be hosted on an official visit in Kyrgyzstan.



I am most grateful to President Sadyr Japarov and Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev for their warm invitation and incredible hospitality.



Ghana and… pic.twitter.com/Zb1tPDr5vD — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) March 16, 2026

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A second agreement was also signed to establish formal political consultations between Ghana and Kyrgyzstan, a move aimed at strengthening diplomatic engagement and cooperation.

Visa waiver agreements typically allow certain categories of passport holders to travel between countries without the need for a visa, helping to promote diplomatic exchanges, trade, tourism, and investment.

Beyond travel facilitation, both countries are also exploring economic partnerships, particularly in the gold mining sector.

“Ghana as the leading gold producer in Africa and Kyrgyzstan being a leading gold producer in Central Asia with its famous Kumtor Gold Mines, have committed to a mutually beneficial partnership in the interest of our two economies,” Ablakwa noted.

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The Kumtor mine is one of the largest gold mines in Central Asia and a key contributor to Kyrgyzstan’s economy.

Ablakwa added that the new partnership would help Ghana explore diversified markets for its growing economy, while deepening relations with Kyrgyzstan, which he described as a country with one of the strongest GDP growth rates globally in recent years.

Ablakwa said both countries are eager to build a strategic and visionary partnership on a number of priority areas, adding that Kyrgyzstan’s recent observer status at the African Union also creates opportunities for stronger engagement with African countries.

The Kyrgyzstan agreement adds to a growing list of visa waiver and travel facilitation arrangements Ghana has pursued in recent years to improve mobility for its citizens and strengthen international relations.

Ghana has signed several similar agreements with countries across Africa, the Caribbean and other regions, including a visa-free travel arrangement with Morocco, aimed at boosting trade, tourism and people-to-people connections.

Kyrgyzstan is a mountainous, landlocked country in Central Asia, bordered by China, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, known for its dramatic Tian Shan and Pamir landscapes.