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Police officers reject GH¢200k bribe, arrest bishop and accomplice over fake currency

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 14:37 - 16 March 2026
Ghana Police have arrested three suspects in Odumase-Krobo after rejecting a GH¢200,000 bribe and seizing $1.05 million in suspected counterfeit US dollar notes during an intelligence-led operation.
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The Ghana Police Service has arrested three suspected members of a counterfeit currency syndicate after officers rejected a GH¢200,000 bribe allegedly offered in an attempt to evade arrest.

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The suspects: Ebenezer Natsu (20), George Attor (48), and Bishop Robert Olertey (54),  were picked up by police in Odumase-Krobo in the Eastern Region following an intelligence-led operation targeting illegal currency activities.

According to police sources, officers discovered 105 bundles of suspected counterfeit US dollar notes in $100 denominations, with a total face value of about $1.05 million, concealed inside a black and red-spotted metal trunk at the suspects’ hideout in Larsi, a suburb of Odumase-Krobo.

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The arrest followed surveillance by the Koforidua Municipal Investigative Team, after intelligence suggested the group was involved in circulating fake currency in parts of the Greater Accra and Eastern Regions.

Police believe the suspects were preparing to distribute the counterfeit money and exchange it for Ghana cedis during the Odumase-Krobo market day when the operation was carried out.

During the operation, one of the suspects, Bishop Robert Olertey, allegedly attempted to bribe the arresting officers in an effort to avoid being taken into custody.

However, the officers refused the offer and proceeded with the arrest, transporting the suspects and the recovered exhibits to the Odumase-Krobo District Police Command for further investigation.

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Police later handed the suspects over to the Akosombo Police Division, led by Chief Superintendent Doris Grant, to continue investigations into the suspected counterfeit operation.

One of the suspects, Ebenezer Natsu, has already been arraigned before the Odumase Circuit Court and remanded into custody, while the two others have been granted police.

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