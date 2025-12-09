ECOWAS declares regional state of emergency amid surge of coups in West Africa

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has declared a regional state of emergency in response to the rising tide of military takeovers across the sub-region.

The announcement was made on Tuesday during the 55th session of the ECOWAS Mediation and Security Council in Abuja, Nigeria, and delivered by Omar Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission.

According to Touray, the declaration reflects the urgent need for collective action to safeguard democracy and stability in West Africa. He stressed that recent events underscore “the imperative of serious introspection on the future of our democracy and the urgent need to invest in the security of our community.”

The decision follows a recent coup attempt in Benin on Sunday, 7 December 2025, when a faction of military personnel claimed to have ousted President Patrice Talon, who is due to step down in April 2026 after a decade in office. The incident is particularly alarming given Benin’s reputation as one of Africa’s most stable democracies, with no successful coups since 1991.

West Africa has experienced a surge in coups since 2020, earning the region the label the “Coup Belt.” Between 2020 and 2023, nine successful military takeovers occurred, largely concentrated in West Africa and the Sahel. Mali initiated the wave with coups in 2020 and 2021, followed by Guinea in 2021 and Burkina Faso twice in 2022. Niger also witnessed a coup in 2023, prompting international condemnation and threats of intervention.

Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger exit ECOWAS

The ECOWAS emergency declaration aims to strengthen regional coordination, reinforce democratic norms, and prevent further disruptions. Analysts warn that unless decisive measures are taken, political instability could deepen, threatening development, trade, and governance across West Africa.

