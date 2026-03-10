Advertisement

Counsellor Lutterodt arrested, granted bail over Daddy Lumba claims

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 06:37 - 10 March 2026
Controversial marriage counsellor, Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt, popularly known as Counsellor Lutterodt, has reportedly been arrested by the Ghana Police Service for allegedly inciting violence following comments he made during a live radio discussion.

The arrest followed remarks he made over the weekend on Power FM during a programme discussing Ghanaian highlife musician Daddy Lumba.

During the discussion, the controversial relationship counsellor, Lutterodt reportedly called on some Ga youth to go to the musician’s residence in East Legon with pickaxes to dig and verify claims that Daddy Lumba had been secretly buried in his own house.

If it is true that Lumba has been burried in East Legon house; I want to ask the Ga boys that we shouldn't wait for the police, let move to the resident of Daddy Lumba and I'm calling action now. Walk to the house with pickaxe, and let's find where the body has been burried.
Reports suggests, the comments amount to incitement to violence under the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29). Authorities also indicated that the remarks constitute offensive conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace under Section 207 of the same Act.

According to reports, Counsellor Lutterodt was detained at the Nima Police Station. However he has been granted bail.

He is expected to appear before the Adenta Circuit Court on Tuesday to face charges related to the alleged incitement.

The police have yet to confirm Lutterodt's arrest or the reported bail, although photos of him in handcuffs has been circulating online.

