Ghana Immigration arrests 93 Nigerians, rescues 73 victims in anti-fraud operation

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 07:20 - 10 March 2026
The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has arrested 93 Nigerian nationals for their alleged involvement in internet fraud and immigration-related offences during a major anti-fraud operation.

According to a press release issued on March 9, 2026, the suspects comprise 91 males and two females.

The operation, which was based on intelligence and led by Deputy Superintendent of Immigration (DSI) Newman Akuffo from the National Operations unit of the GIS, targeted six houses within the DEVTRACO Estate in Accra.

Authorities say the operation led to the rescue of 73 victims who had reportedly endured severe abuse and torture at the hands of the suspects.

During the raid, officers confiscated several items believed to have been used to facilitate the illegal activities. These included counterfeit US dollars, fake gold bars, 82 laptops, 57 mobile phones, and 17 television sets, among other household appliances.

Preliminary investigations by the Ghana Immigration Service also revealed that some of the suspects entered Ghana through unapproved routes, while others allegedly overstayed the 90-day visa-free entry period.

The service noted that further investigations are ongoing at the GIS National Headquarters, while the 73 rescued victims have since been repatriated to Nigeria.

The Comptroller-General of Immigration has urged all foreign nationals living in Ghana to comply with the country’s immigration and criminal laws.

The service also reminded the public that the Human Trafficking Act, 2005 (Act 694) prohibits recruiting, transporting, or harbouring individuals through force, fraud, or abuse for exploitation. Offenders risk prison sentences of between five and 20 years, or life imprisonment in cases involving child victims or aggravating circumstances.

Additionally, the Immigration Act, 2000 (Act 573) criminalises entering the country through unapproved routes or overstaying a visa. Convicted offenders may face summary conviction, fines, or imprisonment ranging from three months to two years.

The statement was signed by Maud Anima Quainoo, Deputy Commissioner of Immigration and Head of the Public Affairs Department.

