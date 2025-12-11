Eto’o accused of blocking Vincent Aboubakar from AFCON to protect his record

Cameroon’s preparations for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations have been thrown into turmoil following reports that FECAFOOT president Samuel Eto’o allegedly pressured selectors to drop captain Vincent Aboubakar from the tournament squad.

According to The Sun, Eto’o allegedly sought to block the Beşiktaş striker’s inclusion in order to protect his own AFCON goal-scoring record.

The outlet claims the former Barcelona and Inter Milan star did not want Aboubakar—one of Cameroon’s most lethal forwards in recent tournaments—getting any closer to surpassing his long-standing tally.

Aboubakar, widely seen as the natural leader of Cameroon’s attack for the tournament in Morocco, has been a key figure for the Indomitable Lions and remains one of their most consistent performers on the big stage.

Eto’o, the all-time top scorer in AFCON history with 18 goals, has seen Aboubakar inch closer in recent years, especially after the striker’s outstanding eight-goal haul at AFCON 2021.

FECAFOOT has not commented publicly on the report, but analysts say the allegation highlights the increasingly strained dynamics within the national team setup.

The controversy has sparked fierce debate among fans and risks overshadowing Cameroon’s build-up to the competition.

As a five-time African champion, Cameroon enters AFCON 2025 with high expectations. However, the dispute over Aboubakar’s omission has raised concerns about whether off-field issues could undermine the country’s ambitions.

The Bigger Picture

Vincent Aboubakar is on the brink of several major milestones. He is closing in on Samuel Eto’o’s record as the all-time top scorer in AFCON history, sitting just six goals behind the legendary striker.