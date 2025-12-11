Court to rule on who controls Daddy Lumba’s Funeral on 12 December

The Accra High Court has postponed its ruling in the ongoing dispute over who has the legal authority to organise the funeral of the late Highlife icon, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba. The decision is now expected at 10 a.m. on 12 December 2025.

The case was initiated by five maternal relatives who are seeking to prevent the release of the musician’s body and to halt any transactions involving the Daddy Lumba Memorial Foundation account without their approval.

Speaking to journalists after the hearing, counsel for the plaintiffs said they were prepared to “wait and abide by the decision of the court.”

The family members, Obaapanyin Afia Adomah Pakoso, Robert Gyamfi (also known as Wofa Yaw Poku Asuafua), Georgina Gyamfi, Ernestina Fosuh and Nana Afia Kobi Pakoso, are requesting that all funeral arrangements and the management of memorial funds be placed on hold until the court makes a final determination.

Those named as defendants in the suit include Kofi Owusu Abuakwa, CAL Bank Ghana and Transitions Funeral Home in Accra.

The plaintiffs are asking the court to order the funeral home to retain custody of Daddy Lumba’s remains and to restrain CAL Bank from permitting any withdrawals or transactions from the memorial account without their authorisation.