Top 10 Gen Z's Slangs in 2025

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 09:29 - 09 December 2025
In 2025, Gen Z continued to shape the way the world spoke. What started as inside jokes, memes and online reactions quickly turned into everyday language. These expressions became a cultural code for young people, helping them communicate humour, confidence and emotion in just a few words.

Gen Z slang wasn’t just trendy, it was a digital language that travelled from social media to real-life conversations.
Here are some of the top slangs that ruled 2025 and what they actually mean.

1. “Clock it”

To “clock it” means to notice or call out something, especially when it’s obvious. It also means coming to an understanding about someting. But in conversation, it's often used to show agreement. Like you're standing with someone.

2. “No cap”

This slang has been around for a while but stayed strong in 2025. “No cap” means “no lie” or “I’m being honest”. It’s used to emphasise that someone is telling the truth.
Example:“That film was the best thing I’ve watched this year, no cap.”

3. “Cooked”

When someone says they are “cooked”, they mean they are completely tired, finished or mentally exhausted. It can also be used when someone has messed up badly.

Example:“After that exam, I was cooked.”

4. “Period”

“Period” is used to end a statement powerfully. It means the discussion is closed and nothing more needs to be said.
Example:“She’s the best dressed in the room, period.”

5. “Purr”

“Purr” is a playful way of expressing approval or excitement. It’s usually used when something is impressive, stylish or attitude-filled.
Example:“You got that job? Purr!”

6. “It’s giving…”

This phrase is used to describe the vibe or energy something has. It compares how something looks or feels to a particular mood, style or aesthetic.
Example: “It’s giving main character energy.”

7. “Ate”

When someone says “you ate” or “she ate”, it means the person did something exceptionally well. It’s high praise.
Example: “That performance? You ate.”

8. “Delulu”

Short for “delusional”, “delulu” is used in a humorous way to describe unrealistic thinking or wishful dreaming. In 2025, it became popular as a light-hearted way to talk about fantasies and big hopes.
Example: “I’m being delulu thinking my crush will text first.”

9. “Tea”

“Tea” means gossip or juicy information. To “spill the tea” means to share details, usually about drama or trending stories.
Example: “Come and spill the tea, what happened?”

10. “Yap”

To “yap” means to talk too much, often in an annoying or unnecessary way. It’s usually used playfully among friends.
Example: “He just kept yapping throughout the whole meeting.”

Conclusion

Gen Z slang in 2025 proved that language is constantly evolving. These words weren’t just playful phrases; they were a reflection of how young people connected, expressed themselves and created community. As new generations continue to influence communication, Gen Z’s creative twist on language will remain one of the most memorable shifts in modern conversation.

