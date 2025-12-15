Koforidua court fines Atiwa East DCE GH₵12,000 for contempt in galamsey dispute

The Koforidua High Court Two has fined the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Atiwa East in the Eastern Region, Ernest Ntim, GH₵12,000 after finding him in contempt of court in an ongoing illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey, case.

The contempt proceedings arose from a land dispute between the DCE and a miner who filed the application in May 2025. The applicant accused Mr Ntim of breaching a court order that restrained both parties from entering or carrying out any activity on the disputed land while the substantive case was pending.

Court records indicate that an injunction had been granted to prevent the DCE and other persons from accessing the land, grading it, removing soil, digging pits, engaging in mining activities, or dealing with the property in any manner. Despite this order, the applicant alleged that the DCE entered the land and permitted mining activities to continue, leading to the contempt application.

According to documents filed before the court, the DCE’s brothers and another individual described as an illegal miner were also said to have re-entered the land. On 2 May 2025, one of the DCE’s brothers was allegedly confronted at the site and claimed that once his brother was confirmed as DCE, no authority, including the courts, could interfere with their activities.

The applicant further argued that these actions were deliberate and intended to undermine the authority of the court and obstruct the administration of justice. A formal complaint was lodged with the Eastern South Regional Police Command in Kyebi on the same day, leading to arrests at the mining site.

The application also alleged that following the arrests, the DCE confronted the applicant, claimed the arrested persons were his workers, and warned that he would take over the land if the complaint was not withdrawn after his confirmation.

After several adjournments, the court delivered its ruling on Monday, 15 December, finding Mr Ntim guilty of contempt and imposing a fine of GH₵12,000. The substantive land and mining dispute remains before the court and is expected to continue in the coming weeks.

