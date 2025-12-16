Advertisement

'GH¢123.82 for creativity?' - Fancy Gadam blasts GHAMRO after receiving royalty payment

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 09:40 - 16 December 2025
Fancy Gadam
Fancy Gadam
Award-winning Ghanaian artiste Fancy Gadam has taken aim at the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) after receiving what he described as a shockingly low royalty payment for 2025.

The musician, famed for the hit track Total Cheat, revealed on Monday, 15 December 2025, that GHAMRO had paid him just GH¢128.82 for his music. He shared a screenshot of the Mobile Money alert on Facebook, using the post to express his frustration with how creatives are compensated in the country.

“GH¢128.82 , for creativity, sleepless nights, studio fees, promotion, and years of dedication. This isn’t just a payment alert; it’s a serious question about how our music is valued and how artists are treated,” he wrote.

Fancy Gadam
Fancy Gadam
He went on to stress that passion alone cannot sustain a creative career, adding, “We continue to create because we love the art, but love should not be the only reward. GHAMRO, you can do better.”

GHAMRO operates under Section 49 of the Copyright Act, 2005 (Act 690), and is regulated by Legislative Instrument 1962. Its mandate includes the collection and distribution of royalties to composers, authors, publishers and other rights holders across Ghana.

Fancy Gadam’s remarks have reignited a long-running debate within the music industry. Over the years, numerous Ghanaian musicians have complained about receiving minimal royalty payments despite enjoying extensive radio airplay, public performances and digital streaming numbers.

Fancy Gadam
Fancy Gadam
The Tamale-based star, renowned for chart-topping releases and sold-out shows, used his post to challenge how creative labour is assessed, prompting widespread discussion online. Many social media users echoed his concerns, calling for improved transparency and fairer compensation structures within the royalty system.

While GHAMRO has previously blamed low payouts on difficulties in collecting fees from broadcasters and other commercial music users, artists continue to demand structural reforms that would ensure their work is rewarded more equitably.

