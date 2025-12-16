PSG to face Flamengo in FIFA Intercontinental Cup final

The stage is set for a global club football spectacle as Paris Saint-Germain and Flamengo prepare to battle in the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup final, scheduled for Wednesday, 17 December, in Doha, Qatar.

With two continental champions left standing, the match promises a compelling clash between European dominance and South American tradition, as the world watches to see which club will be crowned the best across continents.

The final will be played at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, a venue familiar to global audiences after hosting matches during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Qatar’s role as host once again underlines its growing status as a neutral hub for major international football events, providing a fitting backdrop for a contest of such magnitude.

Paris Saint-Germain arrive in the final as UEFA’s representative, having secured their place by winning the UEFA Champions League. Under the guidance of Luis Enrique, PSG enjoyed a historic European campaign, culminating in a stunning 5–0 victory over Inter Milan in the final.

That triumph earned PSG an automatic berth in the Intercontinental Cup final, in line with the tournament’s current format.Flamengo’s path to Doha was more demanding but equally impressive. Representing CONMEBOL, the Brazilian giants lifted the Copa Libertadores after a hard-fought final decided by a solitary goal from Danilo.

Unlike their European opponents, Flamengo were required to navigate the FIFA Challenger Cup, where continental champions from outside UEFA compete for a place in the final. Flamengo rose to the challenge, defeating Cruz Azul 2–1 before producing a composed 2–0 win over Pyramids FC of Egypt to book their showdown with PSG.

Wednesday’s encounter will mark the first-ever competitive meeting between the two clubs. Flamengo arrive in strong form, unbeaten in their last seven matches. PSG, meanwhile, boast a devastating attacking unit; despite suffering two defeats in their last eight games, the French champions have scored 20 goals in that period, underlining their threat going forward.

Beyond the immediate contest, the match carries broader historical significance. The FIFA Intercontinental Cup is a modern reimagining of the famous competition that once pitted Europe’s champions against South America’s best from 1960 to 2004.

Revived by FIFA in 2024, the tournament now serves as a streamlined, elite alternative to the expanded FIFA Club World Cup, which is held every four years.

The Intercontinental Cup focuses on crowning a single champion through a compact knockout format, preserving the prestige of intercontinental club rivalry.

Under the current structure, the UEFA Champions League winner advances directly to the final, while the other continental champions compete for the right to challenge them.

