Mahama calls for stronger ECOWAS–Sahel ties after receiving Yoruba Chieftaincy Title

President John Dramani Mahama has called for continued engagement and bridge-building between the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and Sahelian countries that have broken away to form the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).

Speaking in lfe, Nigeria on December 15, 2025, after being honoured with a Yoruba chieftaincy title, Pres. Mahama said the decision by some Sahelian states to withdraw from ECOWAS should not deter efforts at regional cooperation. He stressed that West African countries were brought together for a shared purpose and that their destinies remained interconnected.

“We must continue to build bridges between ECOWAS and our brothers in the Sahel,” he said, urging member states not to ostracise the breakaway countries but rather to encourage dialogue and eventual reintegration.

Using a local proverb to emppasise his point, Pres. Mahama likened the situation to helping a neighbour whose house is on fire, warning that failure to act could allow the flames to spread. According to him, instability in one part of the sub-region ultimately affects all.

He also paid tribute to Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing him as a long-time friend and source of inspiration. He said President Tinubu had stood by him even during difficult periods when he was in opposition, a gesture he said he deeply appreciated.

In recognition of their relationship, Pres. Mahama dedicated the chieftaincy honour to President Tinubu and thanked him for his continued friendship.

Pres. Mahama expressed gratitude to the organisers and guests who attended the ceremony, noting that many had taken time away from their busy schedules to honour him. He described the recognition as a reflection of the goodwill and affection he enjoys in Nigeria.

He concluded by thanking those present for the honour and offering prayers for God’s blessings and continued prosperity upon them.

