YOLO’s Drogba: Stop inviting me to churches, get treatment ,Ghana deports 3 Israelis|Pulse In Five

Join Sidik Maltiti on a fresh episode of Pulse In Five as he breaks down the biggest stories making headlines this week — from politics and entertainment to sports and human-interest updates.

Top Stories

This Week Ghana deports 3 Israelis in a bold response to the alleged ill-treatment of Ghanaian nationals abroad.

Shatta Wale opens up on why he cannot relocate abroad, sharing surprising reasons in an exclusive video.

YOLO’s Drogba makes an emotional appeal: “Stop inviting me to churches; help me get medical treatment.”

Samuel Eto’o accused of blocking Vincent Aboubakar from AFCON to protect his goal-scoring record.

Regina Daniels says she will never remarry following a traumatic experience with Ned Nwoko.