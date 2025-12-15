YOLO’s Drogba: Stop inviting me to churches, get treatment ,Ghana deports 3 Israelis|Pulse In Five
Join Sidik Maltiti on a fresh episode of Pulse In Five as he breaks down the biggest stories making headlines this week — from politics and entertainment to sports and human-interest updates.
Top Stories
This Week Ghana deports 3 Israelis in a bold response to the alleged ill-treatment of Ghanaian nationals abroad.
Shatta Wale opens up on why he cannot relocate abroad, sharing surprising reasons in an exclusive video.
YOLO’s Drogba makes an emotional appeal: “Stop inviting me to churches; help me get medical treatment.”
Samuel Eto’o accused of blocking Vincent Aboubakar from AFCON to protect his goal-scoring record.
Regina Daniels says she will never remarry following a traumatic experience with Ned Nwoko.
