‘We are committed to the #ResettingGhana Agenda’ – Pres. Mahama in X’Mass message

President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed his commitment to the #ResettingGhana Agenda, emphasising that his administration is determined to place Ghana on a path of growth, job creation, accountability, and prosperity.

In a heartfelt Christmas message to Ghanaians on Tuesday, 23 November, President Mahama expressed gratitude for the trust and confidence placed in his government since his return to the presidency.

He wrote, “It is my first Christmas with you as your come-back President, and I am filled with gratitude for the trust you have placed in my government.”

The statement continued, “We are committed to the #ResettingGhana Agenda to position Ghana on a path of inclusive growth, job creation, accountability, and prosperity.”

President John Dramani Mahama

President Mahama further pledged to continue working tirelessly to revive Ghana’s economy and steer the country towards a positive trajectory of development. He highlighted the importance of completing stalled projects, expanding infrastructure, and building a nation that works for every citizen.

“As we work together to revive our economy, complete stalled projects, expand our infrastructure, and build a Ghana that works for every citizen, let us draw inspiration from the hope that Christmas brings,” he added.

The #ResettingGhana Agenda, is a comprehensive national strategy aimed at restoring economic stability, creating employment, and improving public services across the country.

