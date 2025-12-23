Advertisement

‘We are committed to the #ResettingGhana Agenda’ – Pres. Mahama in X’Mass message

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 11:44 - 23 December 2025
Swearing in of President John Mahama
Advertisement

President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed his commitment to the #ResettingGhana Agenda, emphasising that his administration is determined to place Ghana on a path of growth, job creation, accountability, and prosperity.

Advertisement

In a heartfelt Christmas message to Ghanaians on Tuesday, 23 November, President Mahama expressed gratitude for the trust and confidence placed in his government since his return to the presidency.

He wrote, “It is my first Christmas with you as your come-back President, and I am filled with gratitude for the trust you have placed in my government.”

ALSO READ: Here are 10 key recommendations from the Constitutional Review Committee report

The statement continued, “We are committed to the #ResettingGhana Agenda to position Ghana on a path of inclusive growth, job creation, accountability, and prosperity.”

Advertisement
President John Dramani Mahama

President Mahama further pledged to continue working tirelessly to revive Ghana’s economy and steer the country towards a positive trajectory of development. He highlighted the importance of completing stalled projects, expanding infrastructure, and building a nation that works for every citizen.

“As we work together to revive our economy, complete stalled projects, expand our infrastructure, and build a Ghana that works for every citizen, let us draw inspiration from the hope that Christmas brings,” he added.

ALSO READ: Pulse List: Top 5 Bills Passed by Ghana’s Parliament in 2025

The #ResettingGhana Agenda, is a comprehensive national strategy aimed at restoring economic stability, creating employment, and improving public services across the country.

Advertisement

Through this message, President Mahama sought to reassure Ghanaians of his administration’s dedication to tangible results and inclusive progress. His Christmas message underscores a government committed to restoring confidence in the economy, creating employment opportunities, and ensuring that development reaches all corners of the country.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Hennessy X.O La Carafe: Accra’s new luxury nightlife statement
Lifestyle
23.12.2025
Hennessy X.O La Carafe: Accra’s new luxury nightlife statement
81-year-old father of UCC Acting Vice-Chancellor bags MBA: 'I’m excited my son is graduating me'
News
23.12.2025
81-year-old father of UCC Acting Vice-Chancellor bags MBA: 'I’m excited my son is graduating me'
Abu Trica appears in court under heavy security over $8m romance scam (Video)
Entertainment
23.12.2025
Abu Trica appears in court under heavy security over $8m romance scam (Video)
Heartbroken mother recounts how her newborn baby was allegedly stolen from Tamale hospital
News
23.12.2025
Heartbroken mother recounts how her newborn baby was allegedly stolen from Tamale hospital
‘We are committed to the #ResettingGhana Agenda’ – Pres. Mahama in X’Mass message
News
23.12.2025
‘We are committed to the #ResettingGhana Agenda’ – Pres. Mahama in X’Mass message
Nigerian serving prison term in Ghana fears the news could harm his mother’s health
News
23.12.2025
Nigerian serving prison term in Ghana fears the news could harm his mother’s health