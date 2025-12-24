Pulse List: Top 7 National Tragedies that Shook Ghana in 2025

Ghana experienced several tragic events in 2025 that caused significant loss of life, widespread displacement, and national grief.

From deadly road accidents and aviation disasters to communal violence and the passing of prominent figures, these incidents highlighted challenges such as road and aviation safety, illegal mining, youth unemployment, and social tensions.

Here is a chronological overview of the seven major tragedies that marked the year.

1. Obuasi Gold Mine Shooting

Between 18 and 19 January, Ghanaian soldiers guarding AngloGold Ashanti's Obuasi gold mine clashed with about sixty alleged illegal miners who breached the southern fence around 11:00 p.m. The military reported opening fire in self-defence, resulting in seven to nine deaths and fourteen serious injuries. Miners’ associations disputed this, claiming the victims were unarmed. Protests erupted in Obuasi, prompting President John Mahama to order an independent investigation and drawing attention to tensions over illegal mining and community relations.

2. Obogu Saviour Church Youth Crash

On 28 July, a Ford Transit bus carrying sixteen youth members of the Saviour Church of Ghana from Obogu collided with a DAF XF fuel tanker on the Atwedie section of the Accra-Kumasi Highway at around 2:30 p.m. All sixteen passengers, aged sixteen to twenty-five, died instantly due to the impact and fire. The tanker driver survived. Investigations cited a tyre burst and reckless overtaking as causes, highlighting the dangers of Ghana’s highways and prompting calls for stricter road safety measures.

3. Helicopter Crash

Funeral of helicopter crash victim. Photo Credit: Ghana Broadcasting Corporation

A Ghana Air Force Harbin Z-9 helicopter crashed in a forested area in Adansi Akrofuom, Ashanti Region, on 6 August while en route to an anti-illegal mining event in Obuasi. All eight occupants died, including Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator Alhaji Muniru Mohammed Limuna, NDC Vice Chairman Samuel Sarpong, NADMO official Samuel Aboagye, and three crew members. Poor weather, including low visibility and turbulence, was cited as the cause. President Mahama declared three days of national mourning, and a board of inquiry recommended enhanced aviation safety protocols.

4. Communal Violence in Gbiniyiri

S/R: 5 reported dead, 6 injured in alleged land dispute shooting in Gbiniyiri

From 24 August, a land dispute in Gbiniyiri village, Savannah Region, escalated into violent clashes across twelve neighbouring communities. At least thirty-one people were killed, and nearly 48,000 were displaced. Armed groups destroyed farms and homes, worsening food insecurity. Security forces restored order, and mediation efforts were launched, with President Mahama calling for long-term land reform and dialogue to prevent further conflict.

5. Death of Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka

Dr Bawumia pays passionate tribute to late Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo Kantanka

Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, renowned inventor, industrialist, philanthropist, and founder of Kantanka Automobile and the Kristo Asafo Mission Church, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2025, at age 77. Celebrated as the "African Star," he pioneered local manufacturing of vehicles, electronics, and agricultural tools, symbolising Ghanaian self-reliance and innovation. His death prompted nationwide mourning, with tributes highlighting his legacy in technology, faith, youth empowerment, and philanthropy.

6. Death of Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings

On 23 October, Ghana’s longest-serving First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, passed away at Ridge Hospital in Accra, aged seventy-six. She was a prominent advocate for women’s rights and founded the 31st December Women’s Movement. A state funeral on 28 November drew thousands, with flags flown at half-mast nationwide. Tributes emphasised her impact on gender equality and national development.

7. El Wak Stadium Crowd Crush

Military recruitment

On 12 November, a stampede at El Wak Sports Stadium in Accra during the Ghana Armed Forces’ recruitment exercise killed six young women and injured dozens as thousands surged through the gates. Preliminary reports cited overcrowding and poor crowd management. The tragedy prompted calls for online recruitment processes and better youth employment opportunities.

