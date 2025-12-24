Advertisement

Cyber Security Authority, Police arrest 48 suspected cybercriminals in Dawhenya

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 10:07 - 24 December 2025
Cyber Security Authority, Police arrest 48 suspected cybercriminals in Dawhenya
The Cyber Security Authority of Ghana, in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service and National Security, has arrested forty-eight suspected cybercriminals during a coordinated nighttime operation in Dawhenya, within the Ningo-Prampram Constituency.

The intelligence-led operation, which took place in the early hours of the raid, was disclosed on December 24 by the Minister for Communications, Sam George, who said the action formed part of ongoing efforts to dismantle organised cybercrime networks operating in the country.

According to preliminary interrogation, the suspects are believed to be Nigerian nationals, comprising forty-six males and two females. They are suspected to be involved in a range of cyber-related criminal activities, including romance scams, online investment fraud, impersonation schemes, and illicit online gold trading.

Security operatives retrieved several items during the operation, including fifty-four laptops, thirty-nine mobile phones, one Starlink internet device, and eight MTN TurboNet routers. The seized equipment is expected to support ongoing investigations into the activities of the suspected syndicate.

Sam George reaffirmed the government’s resolve to sustain intelligence-driven operations against cybercrime syndicates, stressing that Ghana remains open to legitimate enterprise but hostile to criminal activity in the digital space.

“We are committed to carrying out intelligence-led surgical strikes against these crime syndicates to ensure that we rid our cyber ecosystem of these criminals. Ghana welcomes everyone interested in legitimate enterprise. We will remain a hostile domain for cyber criminals.”

The Communications Minister also commended the professionalism of the security agencies involved in the operation, noting that their conduct reflects the high standards for which Ghana’s security services are internationally recognised.

Sam Nartey George

“I commend the operatives who carried out this operation with the professionalism for which our security services are globally recognised. Their service is celebrated,” he added.

The Minister concluded by extending festive greetings to the public, expressing optimism for a safer digital environment in the year ahead.

The arrests form part of broader national efforts to protect Ghana’s digital ecosystem and strengthen confidence in online transactions and services.

