Pulse List: Top 10 Policies and Initiatives Implemented by Ghana’s Government in 2025

Ghana’s government has undertaken a comprehensive programme of policies and initiatives in 2025 to accelerate national development, stimulate economic growth, and promote social inclusion.

Spanning infrastructure, education, technology, and finance, these measures reflect a strategic vision for a more prosperous and equitable nation.

From empowering youth and women to modernising the economy and strengthening agriculture, the year has seen landmark reforms aimed at improving livelihoods and creating opportunities for all Ghanaians.

This article highlights the top ten (10) policies and programmes that have defined the country’s progress in 2025.

Top 10 Policies and Initiatives

President John Mahama

1. 24-Hour Economy Policy



The 24-Hour Economy Policy encourages businesses to operate in three shifts, with incentives such as off-peak tariffs. This initiative is designed to increase productivity, create jobs, and drive export-led growth. By extending working hours and promoting continuous economic activity, the policy aims to make Ghana more competitive in the global economy.

2. Big Push Infrastructure Programme

Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza,

The Big Push Infrastructure Programme has mobilised over US$10 billion, including a GH¢13.85 billion allocation, for rapid development across roads, energy, housing, ports, and digital connectivity. This ambitious programme seeks to modernise the country’s infrastructure, enhance transport efficiency, and provide reliable energy, which is critical for both businesses and households.

3. No-Academic-Fee Policy (No-Fee-Stress Initiative)

This policy removes academic fees for first-year students in public tertiary institutions, supported by GH¢499.8 million. The initiative aims to expand access to higher education, reduce financial stress on families, and encourage more students to pursue tertiary education, ultimately contributing to a more educated and skilled workforce.

4. Women’s Development Bank

President Mahama and Vice President Naana Jane

The Women’s Development Bank received GH¢51.3 million in 2025 to address financing gaps for women entrepreneurs. By providing access to credit and financial support, the programme promotes women’s economic empowerment and encourages the establishment and growth of female-led businesses, which are vital for inclusive economic development.

5. Free Sanitary Pads Programme

Free sanitary pad

The government allocated GH¢292.4 million to provide free sanitary pads to female students in primary and secondary schools. This programme addresses menstrual hygiene, reduces absenteeism, and supports girls’ education. By ensuring that female students can attend school without interruption, the initiative contributes to gender equality and educational development.

6. National Artificial Intelligence Strategy

Sam Nartey George

The strategy establishes a framework to position Ghana as a leader in artificial intelligence in Africa. It includes plans for data governance, innovation hubs, and ethical guidelines for AI use. This initiative encourages technological innovation, enhances digital skills, and ensures Ghana is prepared for the rapidly evolving global technology landscape.

7. One Million Coders Programme

This initiative aims to equip one million Ghanaians with digital and coding skills. By training the youth and other citizens in programming and IT, the programme seeks to prepare the workforce for the global digital economy, increase employability, and support the growth of tech-driven businesses across the country.

8. FEED GHANA Flagship Programme

The FEED GHANA programme focuses on transforming agriculture, improving food security, and strengthening value chains in rice, poultry, maize, and fisheries. With expanded irrigation and agro-processing initiatives, the programme helps farmers increase productivity, generate higher incomes, and ensure that the nation remains self-sufficient in critical food supplies.

9. Tax Reforms and Relief Measures

E-levy

The government has abolished the betting and gaming tax, emissions levy, and other burdens while reviewing VAT to rationalise taxation. These measures aim to reduce the financial burden on businesses and consumers, encourage investment, and stimulate economic growth across multiple sectors.

10. Ghana Infrastructure Plan (GIP)

Launched in October 2025, the Ghana Infrastructure Plan provides a long-term framework to prioritise and align infrastructure projects across administrations. This ensures continuity, efficiency, and strategic planning, helping the country develop essential infrastructure without interruption from changes in government.

Conclusion