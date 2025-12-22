‘Love at first sight’ - Widow of John Kumah speaks on meeting new husband

Apostle Lilian Kumah, the widow of the late Ejisu MP and former Deputy Finance Minister Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah, has shared heartfelt details about meeting her new husband, calling it an instant connection and a divine response to her prayers.

During a thanksgiving service following their recent wedding, now known as Mrs. Aryeetey (formerly Owusu), she addressed her congregation about the unexpected meeting, which occurred when she visited the church solely for a business matter.

She emphasized that the two had no prior acquaintance, and the encounter unexpectedly opened a fresh phase in her life.

“I believe in forward ever, backwards never. I didn’t know him, and I had never met him anywhere. I was only here for business purposes, and it was love at first sight as soon as he saw me,” she said.

Looking back on her grieving process after losing her husband in March 2024, Apostle Lilian described her deliberate choice to rise above sorrow. Relying on faith and prayer, she committed to progressing and believing in God's plan to renew her happiness.

Apostle Lilian Kumah

“When you are crying, God gives you something to wipe your tears. I prayed and made up my mind to move forward. I won’t allow pain to cage me. I have a lot to do,” she shared.

She further explained that, after marking the first anniversary of Dr. Kumah's passing, she and her pastoral team dedicated time to prayer and fasting, seeking divine provision for a supportive partner and father figure.

“We prayed for a father, a man to comfort me, my children and my mother. God listened and responded by giving us a humble and kind man,” she said.

Apostle Lilian Kumah and husband John Kumah

Apostle Lilian stressed that her new partner is not a replacement for her late husband but a companion to help her continue forward. She praised his qualities, noting his boldness, diligence, and forward-thinking nature as key factors in her decision.

The remarriage, which took place privately on December 19, 2025, has sparked public discussion, though Apostle Lilian has focused on themes of healing and moving ahead in faith.

