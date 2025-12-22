Advertisement

‘Love at first sight’ - Widow of John Kumah speaks on meeting new husband

Pulse Staff 09:32 - 22 December 2025
‘Love at first sight’ - Widow of John Kumah speaks on meeting new husband
Advertisement

Apostle Lilian Kumah, the widow of the late Ejisu MP and former Deputy Finance Minister Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah, has shared heartfelt details about meeting her new husband, calling it an instant connection and a divine response to her prayers.

Advertisement

During a thanksgiving service following their recent wedding, now known as Mrs. Aryeetey (formerly Owusu), she addressed her congregation about the unexpected meeting, which occurred when she visited the church solely for a business matter.

She emphasized that the two had no prior acquaintance, and the encounter unexpectedly opened a fresh phase in her life.

ALSO READ: Police to arrest offenders on illegal use of sirens and strobe lights

“I believe in forward ever, backwards never. I didn’t know him, and I had never met him anywhere. I was only here for business purposes, and it was love at first sight as soon as he saw me,” she said.

Advertisement

Looking back on her grieving process after losing her husband in March 2024, Apostle Lilian described her deliberate choice to rise above sorrow. Relying on faith and prayer, she committed to progressing and believing in God's plan to renew her happiness.

Apostle Lilian Kumah
Apostle Lilian Kumah

“When you are crying, God gives you something to wipe your tears. I prayed and made up my mind to move forward. I won’t allow pain to cage me. I have a lot to do,” she shared.

ALSO READ: Trump administration suspends US Green Card Visa Lottery – Here’s why

She further explained that, after marking the first anniversary of Dr. Kumah's passing, she and her pastoral team dedicated time to prayer and fasting, seeking divine provision for a supportive partner and father figure.

Advertisement

“We prayed for a father, a man to comfort me, my children and my mother. God listened and responded by giving us a humble and kind man,” she said.

Apostle Lilian Kumah and husband John Kumah
Apostle Lilian Kumah and husband John Kumah

Apostle Lilian stressed that her new partner is not a replacement for her late husband but a companion to help her continue forward. She praised his qualities, noting his boldness, diligence, and forward-thinking nature as key factors in her decision.

ALSO READ: Ken Ofori-Atta has hired ‘top’ US lawyers to fight his extradition – AG

The remarriage, which took place privately on December 19, 2025, has sparked public discussion, though Apostle Lilian has focused on themes of healing and moving ahead in faith.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Here are 10 key recommendations from the Constitutional Review Committee report
News
23.12.2025
Here are 10 key recommendations from the Constitutional Review Committee report
Mohamed Salah’s late strike lifts Egypt in dramatic AFCON opener
Sports
23.12.2025
Mohamed Salah’s late strike lifts Egypt in dramatic AFCON opener
Sarkodie
Entertainment
23.12.2025
Sarkodie reveals how biscuits ruined his US show: ‘Worst performance I’ve ever had in my life’
Bafana Bafana break 21-Year AFCON opening jinx with statement win
Sports
22.12.2025
Bafana Bafana break 21-Year AFCON opening jinx with statement win
Patson Daka’s late heroics turn frightening after celebration scare against Mali
Sports
22.12.2025
Patson Daka’s late heroics turn frightening after celebration scare against Mali
Beans
Lifestyle
22.12.2025
Alternative Proteins To Enjoy This Christmas Beyond Goat, Chicken and Beef