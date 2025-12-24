Advertisement

President Mahama recounts temporary homelessness after 2016 election defeat

Pulse Staff 10:41 - 24 December 2025
John and Lordina Mahama
John and Lordina Mahama
President John Dramani Mahama has shared details of a challenging period in his life following his loss in the 2016 general elections, revealing that he and his wife, Lordina, briefly found themselves “homeless” as they struggled to secure suitable accommodation after leaving office.

Speaking during a recent community engagement at Chain Homes Estate, President Mahama explained that, despite expectations of state-provided housing for former presidents, no such arrangement was immediately available. Their modest family home, he said, was unsuitable for official duties and had been rented out, making it impossible to reclaim immediately.

“We lost the elections. We thought the world had come to an end and the agreement was that, as former president, the state would provide accommodation for you,” Mahama recalled.

President John Mahama
He added:

We were a young couple, we had built a house, but it was some small old house. You couldn’t host any head of state in that house. And besides, we had rented it out. So, there were some Chinese living in it and then we lost the election. You couldn’t go and tell them to get out of your house and then you come and stay there.

The couple attempted to rent properties in areas such as Kawukudi and Airport Hills in Accra but often faced repeated rejections once landlords realised who they were.

It was OK, not anything imposing but it was livable and considering that we were homeless we were prepared to take anything. Lordina went there, I didn’t go there and she went and negotiated everything.

President Mahama is being accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs. Lordina Dramani Mahama
President Mahama is being accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs. Lordina Dramani Mahama

So, for the first time, they realised that, ah, it’s the former president who just lost the election who is coming to stay here. The next day, they said, you see it’s a company accommodation. One of our general managers is coming from abroad. And actually, he’s coming to live there.

In some cases, the couple even paid rent and received receipts, only to have the money refunded the following day with excuses. Mahama used the experience to highlight the importance of perseverance, stressing that hardships are often temporary and do not mean one has been abandoned.

