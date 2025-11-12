GAF confirms 6 potential recruits dead in stampede at El-Wak Stadium during military recruitment

In a statement, the military high command said that an overwhelming crowd of young Ghanaians had converged on the stadium in a bid to secure enlistment into the military. The massive turnout and intense pushing at the stadium’s entry points led to chaos, resulting in multiple injuries and fatalities.

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has confirmed that at least six prospective recruits have lost their lives following a stampede at the El-Wak Sports Stadium in Accra on Wednesday, 12 November 2025. The tragedy occurred during a recruitment exercise that drew thousands of hopeful applicants from across the country.

The statement added that the bodies of the deceased have been taken to the 37 Military Hospital mortuary, while several injured individuals are receiving treatment at the hospital’s emergency ward. Security forces have since cordoned off the area, with the military blocking major access routes leading to El-Wak Stadium to maintain order and facilitate rescue operations.

The incident occurred during an extended phase of the GAF’s recruitment exercise. The deadline, which was initially set for 31 October 2025, had been extended by one week due to technical difficulties experienced with the online recruitment portal.

In a statement signed by Colonel Evelyn Ntiamoah Asamoah, Acting Director General of Public Relations, the Ghana Armed Forces explained that the extension aimed to give affected applicants additional time to complete their registration.

The statement read:

“The Ghana Armed Forces has extended the deadline for the ongoing recruitment exercise by one week due to some technical challenges encountered on the recruitment portal during the initial period.”

Investigations are expected to be launched to determine the cause of the incident and to prevent similar occurrences in future recruitment exercises.