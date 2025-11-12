President Mahama visits victims of El-Wak stampede at 37 Military Hospital (video)

President John Dramani Mahama has visited victims of the tragic stampede that occurred during the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) recruitment exercise at the El-Wak Sports Stadium in Accra on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

Accompanied by the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, Acting Defence Minister Cassiel Ato Forson, and other senior government officials, the President toured the 37 Military Hospital to receive firsthand updates on the condition of those injured in the incident.

According to the Ghana Armed Forces, a total of twenty-eight (28) people were rushed to the 37 Military Hospital following the stampede. Out of this number, six (6) have been confirmed dead, five (5) remain in the Intensive Care Unit, and twelve (12) are in critical condition.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tragic event unfolded when thousands of young Ghanaians thronged the El-Wak Sports Stadium to participate in the nationwide military recruitment exercise. The overwhelming turnout created heavy congestion at the entry gates, resulting in intense pushing and shoving that led to the deadly stampede.

In a statement, the GAF High Command confirmed that security personnel and emergency responders acted swiftly to control the situation and transport the injured to nearby health facilities. The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the 37 Military Hospital mortuary, while military and police officers have since cordoned off the area to ensure public safety and facilitate investigations.

President Mahama expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and extended his condolences to the families of the deceased. He assured that the government would provide full support to the affected victims and work with relevant agencies to prevent such incidents in future recruitment exercises.