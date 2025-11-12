Hundreds arrested as Police, Army hunt for suspects of recent attacks on anti-galamsey teams

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) and the Ghana Police Service have launched a series of coordinated, intelligence-led operations across multiple regions in the country to apprehend suspects linked to recent violent attacks on officials of the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and some journalists.

The simultaneous operations, which began at dawn on Wednesday, 12 November 2025, are taking place in the Ashanti Region, specifically at Dadwene and Anwona, in the Volta Region at Ehi, and in several communities within the Ahafo Region, including Hwediem, Kenyase, Guaso, and Marhani.

According to a joint statement signed by Captain (Ghana Navy) Veronica Adzo Arhin, Acting Director General of Public Relations for the Ghana Armed Forces, the swoops form part of a broader strategy to restore law and order following the recent series of coordinated assaults on security personnel and environmental officials working to clamp down on illegal mining, popularly known as 'galamsey.'

The statement said:

"The operations aim at arresting identified persons involved in the recent attacks on members of the NAIMOS team, some police officers, and officials of the EPA, including journalists.”

The Armed Forces and Police Service further cautioned that any individual or group attempting to obstruct the lawful duties of the security agencies will “face the full force of the law.” They also assured residents that adequate security measures have been put in place to protect law-abiding citizens during the operations and urged the public to remain calm and continue their normal activities without fear or panic.

