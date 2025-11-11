August 6 helicopter crash caused by sudden loss of altitude – Investigative Committee

The government-appointed Investigative Committee probing the tragic August 6 helicopter crash has disclosed that the incident resulted from a sudden loss of altitude caused by a downdraft, which was attributed to adverse weather conditions.

The findings were revealed during a press conference held on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, by Captain (Rtd) Paul Forjoe, a member of the committee. The report noted that the flight had already been delayed by approximately one hour due to poor weather conditions.

The investigation thoroughly examined the flight history, weather patterns, sequence of events, causes of the accident, as well as organisational, systemic, and human factors.

In his presentation, Captain (Rtd) Forjoe stated:

Considering all the evidence, we can say with confidence that the emergency response was timely. The investigation determined that the accident was caused by a sudden loss of altitude due to a downdraft.

He added:

This loss of altitude, without changes to power or pitch, is consistent with downdrafts associated with variable environmental conditions over high terrain.

The committee’s report included several recommendations, including the modernisation of the Ghana Air Force fleet. Captain (Rtd) Forjoe emphasised:

There is a clear need to modernise the Ghana Air Force fleet. We recommend acquiring modern aircraft equipped with terrain avoidance warning systems and advanced navigation systems.

He continued:

Aircraft should also be fitted with audio-visual cockpit voice recorders and flight data recorders. The Air Force should invest in simulators for recurrent training, engage certified aviation service providers, and develop route navigation aids, particularly in remote areas.

Captain Forjoe further advised:

The Air Force should establish flight data monitoring and route tracking systems. Additionally, ground support equipment must be modernised to enhance operational safety.

The helicopter crash occurred on Wednesday, August 6, as government officials were en route to the launch of the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme (rCOMSDEP).

The tragedy claimed the lives of several senior officials, including Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Alhaji Limuna Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator Dr Samuel Sarpong, and NDC National Vice Chairman Samuel Aboagye.