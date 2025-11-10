Minority rejects CJ nominee Justice Baffoe-Bonnie, stages walkout during vetting

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has walked out of the vetting of Chief Justice Nominee, Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, by the Appointments Committee.
According to the Minority, the vetting process constitutes a breach of constitutional provisions, citing pending court cases challenging the nomination filed by former Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkonoo.
Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin announced the decision after more than two (2) hours of heated exchanges with Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga. The disagreement erupted when Mr Afenyo-Markin, in his opening remarks, referred to Justice Baffoe-Bonnie as a “disputed Chief Justice nominee,” prompting an immediate objection from Mr Ayariga.
The confrontation between the two leaders led to frequent objections and disruptions, forcing the Chairman of the Committee, Bernard Ahiafor, to briefly suspend proceedings for recess. When the session resumed, the Minority Leader reiterated his side’s disapproval of the process and formally announced their decision to boycott the vetting.
He stated:
The judiciary is not the executive's enforcement arm. It is neither Parliament’s ally in political projects. It is the guardian of our Constitution, the protector of our rights, and the final arbiter of all our laws. Its independence is sacrosanct, its integrity non-negotiable. It is the oracle of justice emanating from the people of Ghana.
He added:
Chairman, for all the reasons stated, including the conduct of the Majority Leader and the denial of our opportunity to express our opinion on such an important national issue, we, the Minority Caucus, hereby vote to reject the nominee. We wish to place on record that the Majority may proceed with their questions, but we will not participate further in the vetting.
Led by Afenyo-Markin, the Minority members subsequently staged a walkout while the committee continued with the vetting process.